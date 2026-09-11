Mintz Wins Mark Keegan Classic; Henry Secures Track Championship at Attica

ATTICA, OH (September 11, 2026) – Craig Mintz proved he still has plenty of drive at age 40 closing out the 2026 season at Attica Raceway Park during the Mark Keegan Classic by winning the feature event.

Mintz, from Gibsonburg, Ohio, led all 30 laps in route to the victory, but had to hold off 2026 Attica track champion Cap Henry during a restart with nine laps to go for his second feature victory of the season at Attica, which was motivation for the now veteran driver of the northern Ohio sprint car scene to get up on the wheel.

“I knew I was going to get this old man thing when I got back to the pits if I didn’t run as hard as I could on the top,” said Mintz of his rim riding performance in route to the victory. “(Henry) and that 33W team have been really good. I saw he lined up behind him, so that was the nine hardest laps I’ve run in a long time. “

Mintz took the lead from Jordan Ryan at the start of the main event while Henry moved from eighth position to fourth spot on the opening lap.

With five laps in the red flag appeared for Chris Verda getting upside down in turn four. Verda exited the car under his own power.

After a caution during the restart for Henry Malcuit and Kody Brewer ending up backwards between turns on and two, Mintz continued to lead as Henry moved into third position during the restart.

By lap 16 slower traffic came into play allowing Ryan and Henry to close quickly, cutting Mintz’s lead down to 0.555 seconds. Two laps later Minz found himself boxed in for a moment by a slower car but quickly moved to the outside and put some breathing room.

Just after Henry was able to move past Ryan for the second position, Brewer brought out the caution flag for the second time of the night and was forced to go pit side with nine laps to go.

Mintz was up for the challenge during the restart as he pulled away for the feature win. Henry, Ryan, Zeth Sabo, and Chris Andrews rounded out the top five.

Henry, who had locked the championship up going into Friday’s Mark Keegan Classic, was pleased with collecting his fifth 410 sprint car point title at Attica despite a new rule that placed the previous week’s winner back in eight starting position for the following week’s feature event.

“We were the only car in the top three that didn’t start on the front row, so take that for what it’s worth,” said Henry of his run through the field after winning last week’s main event. “It’s just it’s frustrating to come here when we were the only 410 that had to start eighth all year. Everybody else just didn’t come back when they (had to start eighth). I’m proud of my guys, they had to deal with some adversity with the rule change for this year and Zach and Chris and Jeff and Gary just went to work and gave us really good cars every night.”

Steven Rando won the 305 sprint car feature while Bryan Sebetto won the track championship in that division.

Mark Keegan Classic

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, September 11, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.171[8]

2. 3-DJ Foos, 12.277[5]

3. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.317[3]

4. 14-Zane DeVault, 12.368[7]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.440[9]

6. 32-Trey Jacobs, 12.457[2]

7. X-Mike Keegan, 12.772[6]

8. 3V-Chris Verda, 12.813[1]

9. 12-Jimmy Mcgrath, 13.052[4]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.264[5]

2. 70-Henry Malcuit, 12.320[1]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.347[9]

4. 49X-Zeth Sabo, 12.381[4]

5. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.388[8]

6. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.413[7]

7. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 12.449[6]

8. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.500[3]

9. 98-Justin Clark, 12.758[2]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.288[5]

2. 19-TJ Michael, 12.321[8]

3. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.520[7]

4. 09X-Graham Huffman, 12.577[6]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.581[3]

6. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.624[4]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore, 12.909[1]

8. 18SR-Brian Razum, 13.335[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]

3. 14-Zane DeVault[1]

4. 3-DJ Foos[3]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]

6. 32-Trey Jacobs[6]

7. 3V-Chris Verda[8]

8. X-Mike Keegan[7]

9. 12-Jimmy Mcgrath[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Zeth Sabo[1]

2. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]

3. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]

4. 11N-Darin Naida[4]

5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

6. 16-Gauge Garcia[8]

7. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

8. 8T-Tanner Tecco[7]

9. 98-Justin Clark[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 09X-Graham Huffman[1]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

3. W20-Greg Wilson[2]

4. 19-TJ Michael[3]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]

8. 18SR-Brian Razum[8]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 16-Gauge Garcia[2]

2. 32-Trey Jacobs[1]

3. 3V-Chris Verda[4]

4. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

6. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

8. 98-Justin Clark[11]

9. 12-Jimmy Mcgrath[10]

10. 18SR-Brian Razum[9]

11. X-Mike Keegan[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[8]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]

4. 49X-Zeth Sabo[5]

5. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]

6. 19-TJ Michael[12]

7. 14-Zane DeVault[9]

8. 3-DJ Foos[6]

9. 16-Gauge Garcia[16]

10. 09X-Graham Huffman[3]

11. 15K-Creed Kemenah[14]

12. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[13]

13. 35-Stuart Brubaker[20]

14. 32-Trey Jacobs[17]

15. 5-Kody Brewer[15]

16. 70-Henry Malcuit[10]

17. 5T-Travis Philo[19]

18. W20-Greg Wilson[11]

19. 3V-Chris Verda[18]

20. 11N-Darin Naida[4]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.831[4]

2. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 13.836[8]

3. 319-Jake Hesson, 13.879[7]

4. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.025[1]

5. 6-Dustin Dinan, 14.142[6]

6. 13S-Drew Siferd, 59.990[2]

7. 30-David Bretz, 59.991[3]

8. 5N-Levi Nickles, 59.992[5]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.645[7]

2. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.755[1]

3. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.763[8]

4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.961[2]

5. 0-Bradley Bateson, 14.076[4]

6. 55-Brice Sleek, 14.246[5]

7. 98-Butch Latte, 14.650[3]

8. 36J-JJ Henes, 59.999[6]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.755[5]

2. 26M-Jamie Miller, 13.799[6]

3. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.973[8]

4. 9R-Brandon Riehl, 13.977[2]

5. 26-Lee Sommers, 14.075[7]

6. 25-Chris Pifher, 14.675[4]

7. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.887[1]

8. 1S-James Saam, 14.973[3]

Qualifying Flight D (3 Laps)

1. 49I-John Ivy, 13.760[5]

2. 8K-Zach Kramer, 13.777[7]

3. 4T-Paul Weaver, 13.800[4]

4. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 14.032[2]

5. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.217[1]

6. 24-Andrea Weaver, 14.226[3]

7. 14T-Tim Freeman, 14.261[6]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 319-Jake Hesson[2]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

3. 63-Randy Ruble[1]

4. 6-Dustin Dinan[5]

5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]

6. 30-David Bretz[7]

7. 5N-Levi Nickles[8]

8. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[2]

2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]

3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]

4. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]

5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]

6. 36J-JJ Henes[8]

7. 98-Butch Latte[7]

8. 55-Brice Sleek[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[2]

2. 9R-Brandon Riehl[1]

3. 2-Brenden Torok[4]

4. 26M-Jamie Miller[3]

5. 26-Lee Sommers[5]

6. 25-Chris Pifher[6]

7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[7]

8. 1S-James Saam[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 4T-Paul Weaver[2]

2. 49I-John Ivy[4]

3. 8K-Zach Kramer[3]

4. 13M-Kael Mowrer[1]

5. 24-Andrea Weaver[6]

6. 39T-Trevor St Clair[5]

7. 14T-Tim Freeman[7]

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]

2. 26-Lee Sommers[2]

3. 25-Chris Pifher[3]

4. 2T-Tony Alvarez[5]

DNS: 5N-Levi Nickles

DNS: 13S-Drew Siferd

DNS: 1S-James Saam

B-Main 2 (8 Laps)

1. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]

2. 36J-JJ Henes[3]

3. 24-Andrea Weaver[2]

4. 39T-Trevor St Clair[4]

5. 98-Butch Latte[5]

6. 14T-Tim Freeman[6]

7. 55-Brice Sleek[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

2. 4T-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[5]

4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2]

5. 2-Brenden Torok[6]

6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

7. 49I-John Ivy[9]

8. 6-Dustin Dinan[13]

9. 09-Daniel Hoffman[14]

10. 9R-Brandon Riehl[3]

11. 8K-Zach Kramer[12]

12. 36J-JJ Henes[20]

13. 63-Randy Ruble[11]

14. 26M-Jamie Miller[15]

15. 26-Lee Sommers[19]

16. 0-Bradley Bateson[18]

17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[17]

18. 319-Jake Hesson[10]

19. 24-Andrea Weaver[22]

20. 8-Bryan Sebetto[8]

21. 25-Chris Pifher[21]

22. 13M-Kael Mowrer[16]