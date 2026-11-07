Rees Moran Masters Last-Lap Pass for First POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Victory at Texas Motor Speedway

From POWRi

Fort Worth, TX. (11/6/26) – Rees Moran delivered a dramatic last-lap pass to capture his first career POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League feature victory during Night One of Deuce’s Wild at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, charging from seventh to the lead on the final circuit of the twenty-five-lap main event.

Launching the night’s competition with twenty-five talented entries, Ashton Torgerson established the quickest qualifying time with a 13.172-second lap, while Xavier Doney, Kerry Madsen, and John Barnard each claimed heat race victories.

Setting the stage for the feature event, high-point qualifier Ashton Torgerson and Brecken Reese would lead the field to the green flag from the front row. Torgerson quickly established the early advantage, with Reese, Xavier Doney, Kerry Madsen, and Ryder McCutcheon settling into the early running top five.

Controlling the pace for the opening twenty-four laps, Torgerson appeared well on his way to victory lane as the field navigated lapped traffic. However, a hard-charging Rees Moran had other plans, steadily advancing through the field before closing the gap on the race leader in the final stages.

With the white flag waving, Moran made his move through turns one and two, slipping past Torgerson to take command of the field for the first time. Moran would hold the advantage through the final corners to complete the dramatic last-lap pass and secure his first career league victory.

Starting seventh and advancing six positions throughout the twenty-five-lap feature, Moran showcased patience and determination before delivering the decisive move when it mattered most.

“I was in dirty air, but once I saw the white wave, all bets were off. It barely worked out but glad it did, what a race,” said Rees Moran in victory lane. Adding, “I couldn’t be here with all the great people behind us and on this car; I was able to work the bottom early and just bid my time until that last caution, and I knew it was time to get after it.”

After leading the opening twenty-four circuits, Ashton Torgerson would settle for the runner-up position, while championship point leader Ryder McCutcheon completed the podium. Brecken Reese finished fourth, with Jack Dover rounding out the top five in the opening night of Deuce’s Wild at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

The POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League returns to Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Saturday, November 7, for the Deuce’s Wild championship finale, where the 2026 league champion will be crowned.

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 11/6/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 45X-Ashton Torgerson(13.172)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 17GP-Kerry Madsen

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: B8-John Barnard

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 45X-Ashton Torgerson

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 51B-Joe B Miller(+10)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 22M-Rees Moran

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602490

Honest Abe Roofing A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[7]; 2. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 4. 5P-Brecken Reese[2]; 5. 53-Jack Dover[6]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[16]; 7. F1-JJ Hickle[13]; 8. 1-Brenham Crouch[10]; 9. B8-John Barnard[8]; 10. G6-Cody Gardner[14]; 11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[9]; 12. 17GP-Kerry Madsen[5]; 13. 74N-Natalie Doney[11]; 14. 97-Scotty Milan[23]; 15. 7SL-Justin Henderson[12]; 16. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[22]; 17. 10G-Steven Shebester[21]; 18. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 19. 52-Blake Hahn[15]; 20. 71W-Weston Gorham[18]; 21. 4-Austin Mundie[20]; 22. 2J-Zach Blurton[19]; 23. 88-Austin McCarl[17]; 24. (DNS) 98P-Ryan Padgett; 25. (DNS) 17-Brady Baker

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 3. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 6. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 7. 10G-Steven Shebester[8]; 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]; 9. (DNS) 17-Brady Baker

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17GP-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 53-Jack Dover[2]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 4. 7SL-Justin Henderson[6]; 5. 1-Brenham Crouch[4]; 6. 71W-Weston Gorham[7]; 7. 4-Austin Mundie[5]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan[8]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. B8-John Barnard[1]; 2. 5P-Brecken Reese[3]; 3. 74N-Natalie Doney[2]; 4. F1-JJ Hickle[6]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton[7]; 7. G6-Cody Gardner[4]; 8. (DNS) 98P-Ryan Padgett

Big R Stores Qualifying: 1. 45X-Ashton Torgerson, 13.172[2]; 2. 1-Brenham Crouch, 13.194[9]; 3. G6-Cody Gardner, 13.213[3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.214[7]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran, 13.264[24]; 6. 5P-Brecken Reese, 13.266[1]; 7. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.283[21]; 8. 53-Jack Dover, 13.303[4]; 9. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.312[17]; 10. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.351[19]; 11. 17GP-Kerry Madsen, 13.360[14]; 12. B8-John Barnard, 13.361[6]; 13. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.361[13]; 14. 4-Austin Mundie, 13.362[5]; 15. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.375[20]; 16. 88-Austin McCarl, 13.376[10]; 17. 7SL-Justin Henderson, 13.405[8]; 18. F1-JJ Hickle, 13.420[16]; 19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 13.458[15]; 20. 71W-Weston Gorham, 13.493[12]; 21. 2J-Zach Blurton, 13.616[25]; 22. 10G-Steven Shebester, 13.753[23]; 23. 97-Scotty Milan, 14.021[22]; 24. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 14.050[11]; 25. 17-Brady Baker, 14.100[18]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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