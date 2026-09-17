Interstate Racing Association Champions

YearDriver
2025Blake Nimee
2024Scotty Thiel
2023Brenham Crouch
2022Jordan Goldesberry
2021Jake Blackhurst
2020Bill Balog
2019Bill Balog
2018Jake Blackhurst
2017Bill Balog
2016Jeremy Schultz
2015Bill Rose
2014Bill Balog
2013Bill Balog
2012Bill Balog
2011Bill Balog
2010Bill Balog
2009Bill Balog
2008Bill Balog
2007Travis Whitney
2006Travis Whitney
2005Scotty Neitzel
2004Scotty Neitzel
2003Joe Roe
2002John Haeni
2001Kim Mock
2000Joe Roe
1999Donny Goeden
1998Joe Roe
1997Joe Roe
1996Joe Roe
1995Joe Roe
1994Kim Mock
1993Joe Roe
1992Dave Mouils
1991Bob Peterson
1990Joe Roe
1989Bob Peterson
1988Darrell Dodd
1987Darrell Dodd
1986Joe Roe
1985Gib Wiser
1984Gib Wiser
1983Gib Wiser
1982Gib Wiser
1981Jim Moulis
1980Dick Colburn
1979Darrell Dodd
1978Bob Robel
1977Gary Dye
1976Dick Colburn
1975Dick Colburn
1974Aaron Solzrud
1973Dick Duston
1972Johnny Reimer
1971Johnny Reimer
1970Johnny Reimer
1969Roger Otto
1968Roger Otto
1967Chuck Uttech