Interstate Racing Association Champions

|Year
|Driver
|2025
|Blake Nimee
|2024
|Scotty Thiel
|2023
|Brenham Crouch
|2022
|Jordan Goldesberry
|2021
|Jake Blackhurst
|2020
|Bill Balog
|2019
|Bill Balog
|2018
|Jake Blackhurst
|2017
|Bill Balog
|2016
|Jeremy Schultz
|2015
|Bill Rose
|2014
|Bill Balog
|2013
|Bill Balog
|2012
|Bill Balog
|2011
|Bill Balog
|2010
|Bill Balog
|2009
|Bill Balog
|2008
|Bill Balog
|2007
|Travis Whitney
|2006
|Travis Whitney
|2005
|Scotty Neitzel
|2004
|Scotty Neitzel
|2003
|Joe Roe
|2002
|John Haeni
|2001
|Kim Mock
|2000
|Joe Roe
|1999
|Donny Goeden
|1998
|Joe Roe
|1997
|Joe Roe
|1996
|Joe Roe
|1995
|Joe Roe
|1994
|Kim Mock
|1993
|Joe Roe
|1992
|Dave Mouils
|1991
|Bob Peterson
|1990
|Joe Roe
|1989
|Bob Peterson
|1988
|Darrell Dodd
|1987
|Darrell Dodd
|1986
|Joe Roe
|1985
|Gib Wiser
|1984
|Gib Wiser
|1983
|Gib Wiser
|1982
|Gib Wiser
|1981
|Jim Moulis
|1980
|Dick Colburn
|1979
|Darrell Dodd
|1978
|Bob Robel
|1977
|Gary Dye
|1976
|Dick Colburn
|1975
|Dick Colburn
|1974
|Aaron Solzrud
|1973
|Dick Duston
|1972
|Johnny Reimer
|1971
|Johnny Reimer
|1970
|Johnny Reimer
|1969
|Roger Otto
|1968
|Roger Otto
|1967
|Chuck Uttech