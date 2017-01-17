All Stars Headline 2017 Schedule at Wayne County Speedway

From Mike Swanger

For Immediate Release

Orrville, Ohio

ORRVILLE, Ohio (January 17, 2017) — Although it is only the middle of January, Jason and Kristin Flory have put together the tentative schedule for NAPA Wayne County Speedway for the 2017 racing season. Orrville’s Historic Oval will open up on Saturday, April 22 with the first of four visits by Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints with the Super Stocks starting their point season. The ASCoC will return on Monday, June 19th for the annual speedweek show and the Duffy Smith Memorial. The Super Stocks will be in action that night also for a $1,000 to win feature, which will be 27 laps in length in memory of Danny Gardner. The third trip into NAPA WCS for the Arctic Cat All Stars will be the Pete Jacobs Memorial on Sunday, September 3rd which will be a $10,000 to win feature with the Super Stocks being the support class. Tony Stewart’s travelling group will close out NAPA Wayne County Speedway this season on Saturday, October 7th with the Super Stocks once again on the racing card.

In their second year of business, the Ohio Sprint Car Series will make five trips to Napa Wayne County Speedway with each race paying the winner $2,500. Each night that the OSCS is in action at NAPA WCS, which will be Saturday May 6th, June 10th, July 1st and 29th and then on August 19th, it will be a full program of Super Late Models, Crate Late Models , Super Stocks and Mini Stocks. The July 1st show will be Mid Season Championships for everyone except the Sprints, who will have their Mid Season championship on July 8th.

The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association will make two trips to NAPA Wayne County Speedway as Saturday, May 20th and September 23rd (Blow Out Weekend) will be their race dates and will see a full program of racing.

For the first time since 2013, the World of Outlaw Late Models return to NAPA WCS for a $10.000 to win race on Saturday, May 27th. Dave Hess Jr. was the winner back in May 2013 while Darrell Lanigan picked up the win the year before. The Super Stocks will also race.

The 3rd annual Late Model Dirt Speedweek will roll in on Saturday, July 22nd for the Don Gross Memorial with all class’ in action.

The Attica Raceway Park/ NAPA Wayne County Speedway Late Model Series will be back for it’s 4th season. The NAPA WCS dates will be May 13th, as that winner will earn a spot in the WoO Late Model race, then again on July 8th and the final date will be August 19th.

The Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks will each have a ‘Summer Series’ again this season as May 20th, July 15th, August 5th and September 23rd (Blow Out Weekend) will be the dates. On those nights it will be increased purse plus a separate point fund for the ‘Summer Series’. The top three in points for the ‘Summer Series’ will get bonus money.

More race dates could be added on and watch the website, www.waynecountyspeedway.com, for the full schedule plus more news as the season grows closer.