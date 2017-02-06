Tickets on sale for 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals

From Tony Veneziano

JACKSON, Minn. (February 6, 2017) — Tickets are now on sale for the 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota, June 1-3 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

The 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals will feature three divisions of sprint cars, with each taking part in a complete program all three nights. Joining the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will be the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS), the Midwest Sprint Touring Series (MSTS), the Nebraska 360 Sprint Series and the RaceSaver IMCA Sprint Cars.

A variety of 3-day ticket packages are available, beginning at $89 (Regular $109) for an Adult General Admission package and $39 (Regular $52) for children (ages 6-12). Visit slspromotions.ticketforce.com for a full list of 3-day package options available. Single day tickets are also available for each of the three nights.

Kerry Madsen is the defending winner of the AGCO Jackson Nationals. Daryn Pittman was victorious last year in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition at the Jackson Motorplex. Four different drivers have won at Jackson in each of the last four World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series races at the track. The winner of the finale of this year’s 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals will take home $25,000. The total purse for all three divisions for all three nights is $225,000.

Battling Pittman in 2017 is a talented group of full-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competitors, including eight-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz, Joey Saldana, who is driving for a team co-owned by NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse, Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing, David Gravel, who won nine races in 2016, Shane Stewart, who drives for a team co-owned by rising NASCAR star Kyle Larson, Jason Johnson, the reigning Knoxville Nationals winner and veteran drivers Jason Sides, Paul McMahan and Greg Wilson.

A trio of up-and-coming young drivers: Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen and Clyde Knipp, will be on the road again in 2017. Brent Marks from Pennsylvania and Sheldon Haudenschild from Ohio, a pair of rookie contenders, will embark on their first tour with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series this season.

For more information on tickets, visit www.slspromotions.com.