Tatnell Wins WSS Feature at Bunbury
World Series Sprintcars
Bunbury Speedway
Bunbury, AU
Saturday November 17, 2017
WSS Feature:
1. W 2 – Brooke Tatnell
2. W 17 – James McFadden
3. V 35 – Jamie Veal
4. W 3 – Steven Lines
5. W 99 – Jamie Maiolo
6. W 77 – Brad Maiolo
7. W 19 – Trent Pigdon
8. W 12 – Daniel Harding
9. W 97 – Mitchell Wormall
10. W 44 – Ben Ellement
11. W 10 – Andrew Priolo
12. W 14 – Jason Pryde
13. W 7 – Lee Nash
14. W 80 – James Inglies
15. W 92 – Jason Kendrick
16. W 79 – Scott Chatwin
360 Sprint Car Feature:
1. WX 90 – Daniel Keen
2. WX 60 – Kaiden Manders
3. WX 26 – Chad Ely
4. WX 30 – Jamie Landrigan
5. WX 15 – Michael Keen
6. WX 97 – Mitchell Wormall
7. WX 9 – AJ Nash
8. WX 75 – Ben Van Ryt
9. WX 64 – Paul Peet
10. WX 12 – Ray Leonard
11. WX 83 – Troy Lawson
12. WX 34 – Tim Davis
13. WX 5 – David Hall
14. WX 58 – Gavin Davis
15. 12 – Daniel Harding
16. WX 98 – Jamie Buszan
17. WX 63 – Todd Davis