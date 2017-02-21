Latest News

Schatz Shoots to the Top of the Feature Win List

Posted on February 21, 2017

Updated 02/21/2017
1. Donny Schatz – 5
2. Kerry Madsen – 4
3. Luke Weel – 4
4. Michael Pickens – 4
5. Rico Abreu – 4
6. Daniel Keen – 3
7. James McFadden – 3
8. Nathan Smee – 3
9. Brooke Tatnell – 2
10. Christopher Bell – 2
11. Corey McCullagh – 2
12. Dale Gesell – 2
13. Dean Thomas – 2
14. Glen Durie – 2
15. Ian Madsen – 2
16. Jeremy Smith – 2
17. Joel Chadwick – 2
18. Jonathan Allard – 2
19. Keenan Fleming – 2
20. Luke Oldfield – 2
21. Spencer Bayston – 2
22. Tom Payet – 2
23. A.J.Maddox – 1
24. Adam Alexander – 1
25. Adam Butler – 1
26. Adam Clarke – 1
27. Alex Bright – 1
28. Andy Malpocker – 1
29. Ashley Booker – 1
30. Brad Keller – 1
31. Brad Sweet – 1
32. Brad Whitchurch – 1
33. Bradley Fitzgerald – 1
34. Bradley Taylor – 1
35. Brock Dean – 1
36. Carson Macedo – 1
37. Chris James – 1
38. Chris Solomon – 1
39. Cory Eliason – 1
40. Daniel Eggleton – 1
41. Daniel Evans – 1
42. Daniel Harding – 1
43. Darryl Wright – 1
44. Dave Darland – 1
45. David Gravel – 1
46. David Murcott – 1
47. David Whell – 1
48. Gene Spooner – 1
49. James Inglis – 1
50. Jamie Duff – 1
51. Jamie Larsen – 1
52. Jamie McDonald – 1
53. Jason Bolitho – 1
54. Jason Dawkins – 1
55. Jason Johnson – 1
56. Jason Kendrick – 1
57. Jason Manson – 1
58. John Inman – 1
59. Johnny Herrera – 1
60. Justin Grant – 1
61. Justin McMinn – 1
62. Kaiden Manders – 1
63. Kaidon Brown – 1
64. Kris Gemmett – 1
65. Kris Gerard – 1
66. Lachlan McHugh – 1
67. Marcus Thomas – 1
68. Mark Caruso – 1
69. Mark Osborne – 1
70. Marshall Blyton – 1
71. Marshall McDiarmid – 1
72. Martin Jamieson – 1
73. Matt Egal – 1
74. Matt Kurtz – 1
75. Matthew Kennedy – 1
76. Michael Gray – 1
77. Michael Stewart – 1
78. Mickey Kempgens – 1
79. Mitchell Haynes – 1
80. Mitchell Wormall – 1
81. Peter Grainger – 1
82. R.J. Johnson – 1
83. Scott Thomsen – 1
84. Shaun Dobson – 1
85. Steve Agars – 1
86. Steven Lines – 1
87. Tim Rankin – 1
88. Tony Wright – 1
89. Travis Berryhill – 1
90. Trent Martin – 1
91. Troy DeCaire – 1
92. Tyler Courtney – 1

* The staff of TJSlideways.com does our best to find the winner of every midget, sprint car, supermodified, and silver crown race. Not all tracks and series make this information readily available. If you see some information that is missing or inaccurate please contact us with the correct details.

Related Stories:

© TJSlideways.com