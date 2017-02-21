Schatz Shoots to the Top of the Feature Win List
1. Donny Schatz – 5
2. Kerry Madsen – 4
3. Luke Weel – 4
4. Michael Pickens – 4
5. Rico Abreu – 4
6. Daniel Keen – 3
7. James McFadden – 3
8. Nathan Smee – 3
9. Brooke Tatnell – 2
10. Christopher Bell – 2
11. Corey McCullagh – 2
12. Dale Gesell – 2
13. Dean Thomas – 2
14. Glen Durie – 2
15. Ian Madsen – 2
16. Jeremy Smith – 2
17. Joel Chadwick – 2
18. Jonathan Allard – 2
19. Keenan Fleming – 2
20. Luke Oldfield – 2
21. Spencer Bayston – 2
22. Tom Payet – 2
23. A.J.Maddox – 1
24. Adam Alexander – 1
25. Adam Butler – 1
26. Adam Clarke – 1
27. Alex Bright – 1
28. Andy Malpocker – 1
29. Ashley Booker – 1
30. Brad Keller – 1
31. Brad Sweet – 1
32. Brad Whitchurch – 1
33. Bradley Fitzgerald – 1
34. Bradley Taylor – 1
35. Brock Dean – 1
36. Carson Macedo – 1
37. Chris James – 1
38. Chris Solomon – 1
39. Cory Eliason – 1
40. Daniel Eggleton – 1
41. Daniel Evans – 1
42. Daniel Harding – 1
43. Darryl Wright – 1
44. Dave Darland – 1
45. David Gravel – 1
46. David Murcott – 1
47. David Whell – 1
48. Gene Spooner – 1
49. James Inglis – 1
50. Jamie Duff – 1
51. Jamie Larsen – 1
52. Jamie McDonald – 1
53. Jason Bolitho – 1
54. Jason Dawkins – 1
55. Jason Johnson – 1
56. Jason Kendrick – 1
57. Jason Manson – 1
58. John Inman – 1
59. Johnny Herrera – 1
60. Justin Grant – 1
61. Justin McMinn – 1
62. Kaiden Manders – 1
63. Kaidon Brown – 1
64. Kris Gemmett – 1
65. Kris Gerard – 1
66. Lachlan McHugh – 1
67. Marcus Thomas – 1
68. Mark Caruso – 1
69. Mark Osborne – 1
70. Marshall Blyton – 1
71. Marshall McDiarmid – 1
72. Martin Jamieson – 1
73. Matt Egal – 1
74. Matt Kurtz – 1
75. Matthew Kennedy – 1
76. Michael Gray – 1
77. Michael Stewart – 1
78. Mickey Kempgens – 1
79. Mitchell Haynes – 1
80. Mitchell Wormall – 1
81. Peter Grainger – 1
82. R.J. Johnson – 1
83. Scott Thomsen – 1
84. Shaun Dobson – 1
85. Steve Agars – 1
86. Steven Lines – 1
87. Tim Rankin – 1
88. Tony Wright – 1
89. Travis Berryhill – 1
90. Trent Martin – 1
91. Troy DeCaire – 1
92. Tyler Courtney – 1