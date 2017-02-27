Podcast Featuring Jason Johnson, Barry Marlow, and Eric Arnold

This edition of the TJSlideways.com features Jason Johnson to discuss the upcoming World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series events at Gator Motorplex and Lone Star Speedway among other topics. Barry Marlow from the Great Lakes Super Sprints talks about his series new partnership with the National Championship Racing Association and Knoxville Raceway historian and social media manager Eric Arnold takes a moment to reflect on legendary Knoxville Raceway promoter Ralph Capitani who passed away the same day we finished recording this podcast.