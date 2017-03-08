Steven Tiner Commits to Following Sprint Car Challenge Tour

From Gary Thomas

VISALIA, Ca. (March 8, 2017) — Visalia, California’s Steven Tiner will contend for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards title this season aboard the familiar Larry Davis Farms/ Wright Process Systems No. 94 mount.

The veteran driver last year claimed three overall wins, including a traveling 360 Sprint Car triumph at the Placerville Speedway in June. He also capped the season with a seventh place finish in the overall standings at the Trophy Cup in Tulare, where the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will compete on Friday April 21 during opening night of the fourth annual Peter Murphy Classic.

Tiner joins a healthy traveling roster of teams that will be looking to bring home the inaugural $10,000-to-win championship.

“Steven Tiner is a good solid racer and we’re happy to have him with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards,” said Russell Motorsports Inc. President Scott Russell. “We’re now under a month away from opening the season so it’s an exciting time. The weather seems to be improving throughout Northern California and we hope that trend will continue. We have a lot of teams that are chomping at the bit to get everything underway on April 1.”

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will kick-off its inaugural season on Saturday April 1 at the Antioch Speedway in Antioch, CA. It will mark the first California-based traveling Winged Sprint Car series event at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds facility since 2013.

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website http://www.sprintcarchallengetour.com/ – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT.