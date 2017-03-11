Becker Earns Opening Night Win at Chico

From Troy Hennig

Chico, CA (March 10, 2017) – Roseville’s Sean Becker held off a hard charging Andy Forsberg to win opening night at the Silver Cup Race of Champions in Chico. It was Becker’s 58th career win at Silver Dollar Speedway. The crowd was treated to an epic battle between Becker and Forsberg. During the 25-lap race, the two drivers exchanged the lead six different times. The intensity of the race escalated during the midpoint of the event when Becker and Forsberg began to navigate between slower cars. It was hold your breath time as both drivers where hammer down on the hooked up fast race track. Becker would regain the lead before a yellow was needed late in the race.

With a clear track ahead of him Becker was able to hold off Forsberg and get the popular win. “Lapped traffic helped and hindered both of us,” said Becker. “Andy got by me and then I was able to find the right line and pass him back. It was a great race and just so happy to get the win.” Jason Statler drove a great race and brought the familiar #00 home in the third spot. Shane Golobic charged towards the front and wound up finishing fourth. Justyn Cox scored a fifth-place finish and was a tough competitor all night.

Tanner Carrick won the 12-lap B main event. The youngster showed a lot of speed during his win. Cam Smith came home second. Tyler Seavey finished third. The fourth and final transfer went to Dustin Freitas.

Forsberg almost broke his existing track record in qualifying when he turned a 11.438. His mark of 11.408 was set last year.

Austin Liggett scored his third career win at Silver Dollar Speedway by winning the 20-lap wingless main event. Liggett was driving the Sperry Motorsports #51. R.C. Smith led the early part of the race and should be commended for a solid run. Smith picked up the win in an earlier heat race. Right around the half way point is when Liggett passed Smith. Terry Schank Jr. started eighth but as always quickly charged his way towards the front. Schank moved into the second spot with four to go but was never able to challenge Liggett for the win. Michael Kofoid held his own and finished in the third spot. Barry Pries Jr. won the first heat race and finished fifth in the main event.

Corey Hall earned an early season win during the Street Stock main event. Kevin Lesch led for most the main event. However, going down the back stretch Lesch didn’t clear a slower car and contact ensued. Lesch lost the lead to Hall. From this point on Hall was unbeatable. Lesch tried to keep it close but was never able to get close enough for a pass. Phillip Shelby was consistent as always and finished third. Steve Hammett won an earlier heat race tonight and finished fourth in the main event. Brent Lawrence came back from an early race spin to finish fifth. Eddie Hammett won the first heat race of the night.