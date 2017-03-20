Dietrich Enters USAC Eastern Storm Tour

From Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, Penn. (March 19, 2017) – 410 Sprint Car ace, Danny Dietrich has thrown his name into the hat of local competitors that will ‘Chase the Storm’ when the USAC National Wingless Sprint Car Championship Eastern Storm rolls into town for a week of ultra-exciting racing action, beginning on Tuesday, June 13 at Grandview Speedway.

Dietrich will strap into the Tom Buch-owned/APEX/DKW Transport No. 13 machine for action at Grandview Speedway (June 13), Lincoln Speedway (June 14), Williams Grove Speedway (June 15), and Port Royal Speedway (June 17) before the team heads west to compete with the All-Star Circuit of Champions at Waynesfield Raceway (June 18).

“Tom has given me a great opportunity to run these wingless races and I’m looking forward to going out and trying something different,” Dietrich explained. “It’s going to be tough because we’re out of our element, but I think I can adapt and I believe we have a chance of winning at any of these tracks.”

‘Double-D’ certainly isn’t a stranger to victory lane in Central Pennsylvania, having claimed winged 410 victories at Lincoln, Williams Grove, and Port Royal Speedway in the 2016 season – including the $25,000 Williams Grove National Open victory against the World of Outlaws. Dietrich first found victory lane at the Berks County Grandview Speedway in the inaugural Thunder Cup event in 2015.

But all bets are off with this being Dietrich’s first foray into wingless Sprint Car racing.

“With a wing on we’re used to running really hard on entry,” the 28-year-old racer explained. “I think there’s going to be a learning curve, but this is going to make me a more versatile racer.”

“Danny Dietrich is one of the sport’s most popular racers on and off the race track,” Bob Miller co-promoter of the USAC events at Grandview Speedway and Lincoln Speedway stated. “Having someone of his caliber compete against the USAC drivers adds another layer to the excitement of the Eastern Storm.”

The leanest and meanest racers from USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series – the nation’s largest group of non-wing open-wheel racers – make their annual stop on the east coast for a five-race series touring through Central Pennsylvania.

The 11th year of the ‘Eastern Storm’ kicks off on Tuesday, June 13 at Grandview Speedway; followed by Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday, June 14; Williams Grove Speedway on Thursday, June 15; Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, June 17; and rounding out the series on Sunday, June 18 at Susquehanna Speedway.