Friday Night of FVP Western Spring Shootout Cancelled Due to Heavy Forecasted Rain

From Cristina Córdova

STOCKTON, Ca. (March 23, 2017) – The first night of the FVP Western Spring Shootout at the Stockton Dirt Track has been cancelled due to a forecast calling for rain in the Stockton, CA area most of Friday, March 24.

Despite the rain, the modern facilities at the San Joaquin Fairgrounds – including paved parking lots, under cover concourse and all-weather seating – will be ready for Saturday’s event. The expansive horse track area will allow a mile of stone-based pit parking.

The FVP Western Spring Shootout will resume on Saturday, March 25, with the pit gates opening at 12 noon, tickets and will call opening at 1pm, and the grandstands opening at 4:00pm. Hot laps for the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series will kick off on-track activities at 5:15pm.

Fans that have purchased Friday night tickets may exchange them for a Saturday March 24 ticket, use them at a future west coast World of Outlaw event, or submit them for a refund by mailing the ticket to: World Racing Group Inc. at 7575 W Winds Blvd NW Suite D, Concord, NC 28027 after the event; refunds will NOT be issued at the track.

Fans that have purchased the two-day ticket package for both Friday and Saturday may exchange the Friday ticket for an additional Saturday March 24 ticket, use the Friday ticket at a future west coast World of Outlaw event, or receive a one-day refund by mailing your ticket back to World Racing Group Inc., at 7575 W Winds Blvd NW Suite D, Concord, NC 28027 after the event.

For more information about World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series visit www.WoOSprint.com or call 844-DIRT-TIX. Follow World of Outlaws on social media: @WorldofOutlaws on Twitter and Facebook.com/WorldofOutlaws.