Cobra Coaches Dash Series with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints for 2017

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – Cobra Coaches out of Ontario, NY is once again sponsoring the dash series with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS). Points will be awarded for each four lap dash held and the top 10 in the final standings will receive a cash bonus from the lucrative point fund.

Chuck Hebing is two-time ESS Champion as well as the owner of Cobra Coaches. He’s craftsmanship is second to none with many of his work being showcased by many of the ESS teams. Steve Poirier, Jason Barney, Paul Kinney, Patrick Vigneault, Jeff Cook, Bryan Howland and others have either tow vehicles or trailers made by Hebing.

Cobra designs and builds custom motorhomes and trailers. Their vehicle creations are specifically designed to meet their customer needs. Cobra also offers all lines of repairs for any type of vehicle and has been servicing satisfied customers since 1994.

At each full point ESS event, a four lap dash for cash event is held determining starting positions for the A-main. Each race carries a separate purse and also points for each finishing position. Last year Parker Evans was the Cobra Coaches Dash Series Champion. He received $500 is cash as well as a specially made cobra skinned boots from Hebing himself.

The 35th season for the Lucas Oil Tour is right around the corner where Steve Poirier is looking for a record tying Eighth Championship. His list of challengers will be stout by the names of Barney, Kinney, Matt Tanner, Evans, Hebing, Cook, Shawn Donath, Coleman Gulick and many more.

We welcome back Cobra Coaches and along with our great list of tour sponsors, the 2017 season will be tradition continued of excitement guaranteed!

