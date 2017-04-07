Tulare Cancels Saturday April 8 Event for Rain

From Gary Thomas

TULARE, Ca. (April 7, 2017) — This Saturday’s scheduled USAC/CRA and USAC Western Midget Series event at the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare has officially been canceled due to the rain and wet grounds. The next event at Thunderbowl Raceway will be the fourth annual Peter Murphy Classic on Friday and Saturday April 21 and 22. Opening night is headlined by the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, while Saturday’s finale will see the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series and USAC West Coast Sprints take to the track. More info can be found at www.thunderbowlraceway.com