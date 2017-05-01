Willie Croft Leads The Money Lap to Score SCCT Lore

PETERSEN MEDIA

Using a green-white-checkered restart at the end of Saturday night’s SCCT feature event in Petaluma, CA, Willie Croft would get by Colby Copeland to pick up his first win of the 2017 season, and first ever with the upstart series.

“The F&F Racing team had a really good car all night long, but we were able to take advantage of a late restart and ended up with the win,” Willie Croft said.

On a picture perfect day for racing that featured brilliant sunshine and a taste of Summer, Croft got his night started off by timing the Holey Smokes BBQ/Brown and Miller/FK Rod Ends backed No. 29 machine in fastest in his qualifying group.

Finishing second in his heat race, Croft would move into the Dash where the eight pill would line him up in the fourth row. Making the high-side work to his advantage, Croft would work his way up to finish in the third spot and line up in the second row for the 40-lap feature event.

On a traditional hooked up and rough Petaluma Speedway, Croft would quickly work into the second spot as he began his race long pursuit of Colby Copeland. Feeling pressure from Shane Golobic for the second spot at times, Croft would continue a hard nosed approach that saw him reel in the leader as the race clicked off in lightening fast fashion.

The 33rd lap would see Copeland bobble out of turn four, and Croft was right there the pounce and take over the lead, only to see Copeland answer back on the 35th circuit.

A yellow on the 39th lap would bunch the field up for one last double file restart, as they were set up for a green-white-checkered shootout to the finish. When the green flag dropped, Croft was hard on the throttle and muscled his way into the lead.

Leaving Copeland the field in his wake, Croft would go on to pick up a very hard fought win.

“It was a pretty physical race with the way the track was, and I am just fortunate I had a car that was able to move forward in the Dash, and put us in position to grab a win in the feature event,” Croft added. “Thanks to my guys for the hard work, and everyone who makes this possible.”

Willie Croft Racing would like to thank Holey Smokes BBQ, ButlerBuilt , Brown and Miller, FK Rod Ends, Hinchman Indy, Factory Kahne, Schoenfeld, Smith Precision Products, Kaeding Performance, AL Drivelines, QTM, XYZ, Dan Olson Products, Vortex Wings, Amerikote, and GUTS for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-14, Wins-1, Top 5’s-3, Top 10’s-5.

ON TAP: Willie Croft will now set his sights on the annual Dave Bradway Jr Memorial weekend that takes place in Chico, CA this Friday and Saturday night.

