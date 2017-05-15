ESS Featured at Selinsgrove on May 20th

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (May 15, 2017) – Selinsgrove Speedway will present a special racing card this Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. featuring $2,000-to-win main events for the 360 sprint cars and super late models. The pro stocks will round out a three-division racing card. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will headline a full-points race for the series and the speedway in the 25-lap Mach 1 Chassis Sprint Car Spectacular paying $2,000 to win and $400 to start out of a $14,445 purse. ESS and Mach 1 Chassis have also posted $900 in cash bonuses for this weekend’s sprint car race.

Selinsgrove will also host its first of three events in the six-race Port Royal/Selinsgrove Moon Shine Camo Route 35 Super Late Model Challenge Series. The 25-lap late model main event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

The A&A Auto Stores pro stocks will race in a 15-lap feature paying $400 to win.

Race sponsor Mach 1 Chassis, located at 10 North Frederick Street in Mechanicsburg, engineers and builds race car chassis that are known for safety, strength, durability, and performance. In addition to chassis fabrication and repair, Mach 1 Chassis also manufactures front and rear bumpers, nerf bars, front axles, wing posts, and wing trees.

There’s also the Mach 1 Speed Shop offering a full line of race car parts and service at the Mechanicsburg shop. For more information about the company, visit mach1chassis.com.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park is in action at 7 p.m. this Friday, May 19, with a complete program of go kart racing plus a $200-to-win Xtra Heavies Pro Series race. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 27, the speedway will be in action with the United Racing Club 360 sprint cars, super late models, roadrunners, and the rescheduled A&A Auto Stores Pro Stock 20 PLUS fireworks! Track gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

ESS 360 Sprint Car Purse for May 20, 2017: 1) $2,000 2) $1,200 3) $1,000 4) $850 5) $725 6) $650 7) $600 8) $550 9) $525 10) $500 11) $475 12) $450 13) $440 14) $430 15) $420 16) $415 17) $410 18) $405 19-24) $400 Plus $900 in ESS Cash Bonuses Sprint Car Tow: $50 Super Late Models: $2,000 To Win/$200 To Start!

Admission for May 20, 2017: Adults $15; Students (12-17) $8; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30

Past Empire Super Sprint Winners at Selinsgrove Speedway:

July 8, 1995 Kramer Williamson

May 18, 1996 Bobby Parrow

July 6, 1996 Rick Koenig

March 31, 2012 Pat Cannon

Sept. 1, 2012 Pat Cannon

Apr. 6, 2013 Tony Stewart

May 18, 2013 TJ Stutts

Sept. 28, 2013 TJ Stutts

Apr. 12, 2014 TJ Stutts

May 17, 2014 Mark Smith

Sept. 27, 2014 Aaron Ott

Apr. 16, 2016 Cody Keller

Apr. 8, 2017 Jason Shultz