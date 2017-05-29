Jonathan Cornell Scores At Double X Speedway With ASCS Warrior Region

From Bryan Hulbert

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (May 28, 2017) — Getting his first ASCS sanctioned victory of the 2017 season, Sedalia’s Jonathan Cornell made it career win No. 32 with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Double X Speedway in the annual Tribute to Jesse and Daniel.

Going from the outer lane of the front row, Cornell never relinquished the lead during Saturday’s 25 lap A-Feature with the runner-up spot going to Kyle Bellm, who came through the field from the eighth starting spot. Lexington’s Brad Ryun was bronze on the finish. Fourth went to Taylor Walton and fifth to Cody Baker.

Baker would end up in Victory Lane on Saturday night in a special Non-Wing feature event put up by the Hockett family.

Evan Martin crossed sixth with Corey Nelson seventh. Taking the challenge to drop to the tail of the A-Main, Randy Martin made it back to eight from 20th; right where the California, Mo. native was scheduled to start originally. Miles Paulus from 17th was ninth with Tyler Black also charging hard from 18th to tenth.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is back in action on Saturday, June 3 at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. The race is a make-up for the original May 27 date being rained out.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Double X Speedway – California, Mo.

Tribute to Jesse and Daniel

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Car Count: 25

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Evan Martin[2]; 2. 14-Randy Martin[8]; 3. 89-Todd McVay[1]; 4. 18X-Nathan Ryun[4]; 5. 81A-Chris Morgan[9]; 6. 65-T.J. Muths[6]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 8. 22-Dustin Barks[3]; (DNS) 5-Matt Close

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Curtis Boyer[1]; 2. 1X-Brad Ryun[2]; 3. 22P-Rager Phillips[3]; 4. 38-Cody Baker[7]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm[8]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus[5]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank[6]; 8. 24-Lanny Carpenter[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Taylor Walton[3]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell[7]; 3. 0-Mike Trent[4]; 4. 34-Corey Nelson[8]; 5. 27-Danny Thoman[2]; 6. 8-Jeff Wingate[6]; 7. 73-Lane Stone[5]; 8. 99-Bailey Elliott[1]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 8-Jeff Wingate[1]; 4. 75-Tyler Blank[3]; 5. 73-Lane Stone[5]; 6. 22-Dustin Barks[7]; 7. 24-Lanny Carpenter[6]; 8. 99-Bailey Elliott[8]; (DNS) 5-Matt Close

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell[2]; 2. 14K-Kyle Bellm[8]; 3. 1X-Brad Ryun[1]; 4. 93-Taylor Walton[3]; 5. 38-Cody Baker[7]; 6. 4-Evan Martin[4]; 7. 34-Corey Nelson[5]; 8. 14-Randy Martin[20]; 9. 21-Miles Paulus[17]; 10. 75-Tyler Blank[18]; 11. 81A-Chris Morgan[13]; 12. 72-Curtis Boyer[6]; 13. 0-Mike Trent[9]; 14. 65-T.J. Muths[14]; 15. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[16]; 16. 89-Todd McVay[10]; 17. 27-Danny Thoman[15]; 18. 8-Jeff Wingate[19]; 19. 22P-Rager Phillips[11]; 20. 18X-Nathan Ryun[12]