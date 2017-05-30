GRAVEL WOWS HOMETOWN CROWD

CARLISLE, PA. – May 30, 2017 – Winning a World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event is a special occasion no matter where you do it. Winning a such a race in front of a group of folks from your hometown makes it a little sweeter.

After Mother Nature delayed the Jersey Outlaw Classic by 24 hours, Gravel scored a front row starting spot at the New Egypt (N.J) Speedway after timing in third overall, winning his heat race and finishing second in the Craftsman Club Dash.

“I’m glad I could win in front of everybody here that came out to watch me,” said Gravel, driver of the GoMUDDY.com, J.R.C. Transportation Inc., C&S Lawn & Landscape #5 and former regular New Egypt Speedway competitor. “We had about forty people come out and that is just special. I really want to thank Barry, Derek and Zack for all of their hard work. It meant a lot to win in front of people that had supported me from the get go.”