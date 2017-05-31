BOB FM Diamond Cup Next For Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars At Meridian Speedway
By Ben Deatherage
Meridian, Idaho- After a week off the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars are set to return to action on Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, the 3rd, at Meridian Speedway. The series will visit the Idaho bullring for the prestigious Diamond Cup, presented by BOB FM, and is expected to produce a very good car count.
This two-date affair is also one of the most unique on the schedule. The weekend is split up into two different shows with points being accumulated each night. The driver with most points at the end of the weekend will be crowned the champion.
The Diamond Cup has been an annual event since 1989 and started out with the Super Modifieds. There have been eighteen different winners over the years including one tie in 2011. Rick Veenstra, Kenny Hamilton, and Matt Hein are the three all-time winningest Diamond Cup champions as each driver has won three times. Weather has also been very kind over the years too as only one race has fell victim to weather and that was in 1993. Oregon’s Matt Hein is the defending champion of the Diamond Cup.
In local competition Meridian Speedway has hosted two Winged 360 Sprint events. Mike Anderson was victorious on April 22nd while May 29th would see Bryan Warf in victory lane.
The Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars have hosted just one race in 2017. Oregon teenager Kyle Alberding was victorious in the Rick Brown Super Shoe at Douglas County Speedway. It was also his first series victory of his career.
2017 Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Schedule:
May 20th-Douglas County Speedway-Roseburg, OR-Rick Brown “Super Shoe”-Kyle Alberding
June 2nd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup
June 3rd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup
July 29th-Evergreen Speedway-Monroe, WA-Rory Price Memorial
August 11th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup
August 12th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup
September 14th-Magic Valley Speedway-Twin Falls, ID (with King of the Wings)
September 15th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)
September 16th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)
Former Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Champions:
1991- Allen Goetz
1992- Allen Goetz
1993- Allen Goetz
1994- Myron Gemmer
1995- Rick Brown
1996- Rick Brown
1997- Trevor Montgomery
1998- Trevor Montgomery
1999- Trevor Montgomery
2000- Trevor Montgomery
2001- Craig Deaver
2002- Rick Brown
2003- Pat Bliss
2004- Rick Brown
2005- Rick Brown
2006- Jeff Montgomery
2007- Andy Alberding
2008- Matt Hein
2009- Matt Hein
2010- Andy Alberding
2011- Sierra Jackson
2012- Andy Alberding
2013- Andy Alberding
2014- Matt Hein
2015- Matt Hein
2016- Matt Hein
Past Diamond Cup Champions:
1989- Davey Hamilton
1990- Kenny Hamilton
1991- Rick Veenstra
1992- Rick Veenstra
1993- Rained Out
1994- Rick Veenstra
1995- Kelly Newman
1996- Randy Bauer
1997- Rebel Jackson Jr.
1998- Kelly Newman
1999- Pat Quinn
2000- Jeff Russell
2001- Troy Regier
2002- Kenny Hamilton
2003- Bob Bigiogni
2004- Kenny Hamilton
2005- Jeff Russell
2006- Troy Regier
2007- Dale Lamborn
2008- Brandon Johnson
2009- Matt Hein
2010- Justin Mack
2011- Matt Hein/Sierra Jackson
2012- Johnny Giesler
2013- Bryan Warf
2014- Sierra Jackson
2015- Andy Alberding
2016- Matt Hein