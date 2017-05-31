BOB FM Diamond Cup Next For Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars At Meridian Speedway

By Ben Deatherage

Meridian, Idaho- After a week off the Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars are set to return to action on Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, the 3rd, at Meridian Speedway. The series will visit the Idaho bullring for the prestigious Diamond Cup, presented by BOB FM, and is expected to produce a very good car count.

This two-date affair is also one of the most unique on the schedule. The weekend is split up into two different shows with points being accumulated each night. The driver with most points at the end of the weekend will be crowned the champion.

The Diamond Cup has been an annual event since 1989 and started out with the Super Modifieds. There have been eighteen different winners over the years including one tie in 2011. Rick Veenstra, Kenny Hamilton, and Matt Hein are the three all-time winningest Diamond Cup champions as each driver has won three times. Weather has also been very kind over the years too as only one race has fell victim to weather and that was in 1993. Oregon’s Matt Hein is the defending champion of the Diamond Cup.

In local competition Meridian Speedway has hosted two Winged 360 Sprint events. Mike Anderson was victorious on April 22nd while May 29th would see Bryan Warf in victory lane.

The Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars have hosted just one race in 2017. Oregon teenager Kyle Alberding was victorious in the Rick Brown Super Shoe at Douglas County Speedway. It was also his first series victory of his career.

2017 Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Schedule:

May 20th-Douglas County Speedway-Roseburg, OR-Rick Brown “Super Shoe”-Kyle Alberding

June 2nd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup

June 3rd-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Diamond Cup

July 29th-Evergreen Speedway-Monroe, WA-Rory Price Memorial

August 11th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup

August 12th-Western Speedway-Victoria, BC-Daffodil Cup

September 14th-Magic Valley Speedway-Twin Falls, ID (with King of the Wings)

September 15th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)

September 16th-Meridian Speedway-Meridian, ID-Pink Lady Classic (with King of the Wings)

Former Royal Purple NSRA Winged Sprintcars Champions:

1991- Allen Goetz

1992- Allen Goetz

1993- Allen Goetz

1994- Myron Gemmer

1995- Rick Brown

1996- Rick Brown

1997- Trevor Montgomery

1998- Trevor Montgomery

1999- Trevor Montgomery

2000- Trevor Montgomery

2001- Craig Deaver

2002- Rick Brown

2003- Pat Bliss

2004- Rick Brown

2005- Rick Brown

2006- Jeff Montgomery

2007- Andy Alberding

2008- Matt Hein

2009- Matt Hein

2010- Andy Alberding

2011- Sierra Jackson

2012- Andy Alberding

2013- Andy Alberding

2014- Matt Hein

2015- Matt Hein

2016- Matt Hein

Past Diamond Cup Champions:

1989- Davey Hamilton

1990- Kenny Hamilton

1991- Rick Veenstra

1992- Rick Veenstra

1993- Rained Out

1994- Rick Veenstra

1995- Kelly Newman

1996- Randy Bauer

1997- Rebel Jackson Jr.

1998- Kelly Newman

1999- Pat Quinn

2000- Jeff Russell

2001- Troy Regier

2002- Kenny Hamilton

2003- Bob Bigiogni

2004- Kenny Hamilton

2005- Jeff Russell

2006- Troy Regier

2007- Dale Lamborn

2008- Brandon Johnson

2009- Matt Hein

2010- Justin Mack

2011- Matt Hein/Sierra Jackson

2012- Johnny Giesler

2013- Bryan Warf

2014- Sierra Jackson

2015- Andy Alberding

2016- Matt Hein