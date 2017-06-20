Sprint Series of Oklahoma Set for Ardmore and Ada Events This Weekend!

By David Smith Jr.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – June 19, 2017 – After nearly a one month hiatus, it is back to racing action for the Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products as a double-header looms this coming weekend for the Oklahoma-based series.

It all kicks off this coming Friday night at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore where three events have been scheduled with Mother Nature winning twice and Wichita Falls, Texas driver Chad Koch picking up his first feature victory of the season back at the season opener on March 25.

The next night the drivers and officials will head east to Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada for the first of two scheduled appearances on the 2017 race season.

After five events, Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens carries a twenty-three-point lead over Koch in the point standings while defending series and IMCA sprint car national champion Andy Shouse sits just twenty-eight points out of the lead. Wichita Falls driver Brandon Long, Loyd Clevenger, Joe Wood, Jr., Shayla Waddell, Chris Kelly, Justin Fisk and Zach Blurton round out the top ten and all except Kelly and Blurton are expected to compete this weekend.

Also slated to compete are Cody Whitworth, Brandon Anderson, Tristian Oakes, Jerry Jumper, Blake Scott, Michelle and Justin Melton, Eric Mathews, Blake Dacus as well as rookies Dillon Laden, Steven Shebester, Justin Mowery and Josh Toho. Several North Texas drivers have also indicated their intentions on competing “north of the Red River” and,

in fact, have won the five events that have been held at the speedway since last year.

It all kicks off this Friday night at Southern Oklahoma Speedway where grandstand adult general admission is just $15; $10 for ages 6-10; All pit passes are just $30. Gates will open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:30 PM start time. The Southern Oklahoma Speedway is located 0.7 mile east of I-35 (exit 29) on US 70, then 1.8 miles south on US 77. For more race and ticket information call 405-627-1766 or click www.southernoklahomaspeedway.com to visit the track’s official website.

Saturday night at Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada will see Gates open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:30 PM start time. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults; $13 for ages 11-15 and all seniors while children ten and under admitted into the grandstands for free. All pit passes are just $30. The track address is 8300 West Hwy 3w and is located ten miles west of Ada on Hwy 3w. For more track information check out the OSP website www.oklahomasportspark.com.

The 2017 season for the SSO is presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and the series would also like to thank the following contingency partners for this season: Saldana Racing Products; Pyrotech Fuel Cells; Keizer Wheels, Competition Suspension; Outlaw Wings; Danny Halloway’ Martens Machine Shop; Messmer Racing LLC.

To stay up to date on the daily happenings with the Sprint Series of Oklahoma, find them on their official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma.

You are also encouraged to call the SSO at (405) 417-2202 or (405) 818-9007 for any and all questions concerning the series and if you are interested in climbing aboard as a series partner or contingency sponsor.

Current SSO Point Standings: 1) Jake Martens 187, 2) Chad Koch 164, 3) Andy Shouse 159, 4) Brandon Long 145, 5) Loyd Clevenger 144, 6) Joe Wood Jr. 134, 7) Shayla Waddell 122, 8) Chris Kelly 121, 9) Justin Fisk 117, 10) Zach Blurton 103, 11) Cody Whitworth 98, 12) Brandon Anderson 93, 13) Tristan Oakes and Jerry Jumper 91, 15) Dillon Laden 90, 16) Steven Shebester 74, 17) Blake Scott 70, 18) Michelle Melton 69, 19) Justin Mowery 50, 20) Eric Matthews 49

2017 Feature Winners: Shouse (2), Koch, Wood, Todd Schwartz (1)