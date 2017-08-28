Track Testing Opens Up 61st Budweiser Classic Week at Oswego Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 28, 2017) – With campers from across the continent beginning to move in at 6am Sunday morning, those already on the grounds will have the opportunity to smell the methanol of the Supermodifieds for the first time of the week on Monday, August 28.

Monday through Thursday, track testing will take place each evening from 4-8pm, with today’s test including rookie Addison Bowman and Jason Spaulding with the Jake’s Automotive ISMA Supermodified. Spaulding will compete in this Saturday night’s ISMA Supernationals while Bowman, a 2018 rookie, will turn the controls over to Dan Kapuscinski to pilot his father’s car for the 26th running of the Bud Light Classic 75 for the Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supermodifieds. More drivers are expected to be added to today’s test.

On Tuesday, second generation driver Ray Sand Jr. will have his No. 71 Small Block Super on hand for testing, joining Supermodified fan favorite Pat Lavery who will test with the Nicotra Racing No. 6 machine. Last year’s Bud Classic 200 outside pole-sitter, Lavery will look to tune up one of the four Nicotra owned cars which has a shot at the $15,000 victory this Sunday, September, 3. Sand, who has made only one appearance at the speedway all season, will look to dial in his Hedger Chassis, a car driven by SBS track record holder Russ Brown through the 2016 season.

Wednesday night, the Bowman Racing No.12 will be on hand once again with Oswego’s former public relations director Dan Kapuscinski at the controls as the Supermodified and SBS veteran will be making his first Classic Weekend appearance behind the wheel since 2010. He will be joined by Supermodified vet Bill Sharkey, who will be back in action for Classic Weekend following a hard practice crash into the turn one foam two weeks earlier.

As usual, it looks like Thursday will be the biggest day for testing, with Sand once again signed up, as well as Joey Moriarty, and seven-time track champion Otto Sitterly in their John Nicotra owned machines. Dozens more drivers are expected to fill in the remaining spots in testing.

Grandstands will be open and free Monday through Thursday this week, however there are no concession sales planned at this time. Patrons will be allowed to bring in any kind of food or beverage during testing. Track restrooms will be made available. Those who are unable to view the testing sessions in person can keep track of times, photo and video by following the official speedway Twitter account @OswegoSpeedway, or by following track announcer Roy Sova @sova_roy.

Official Classic Weekend action gets started this Friday, September 1 as Central New York Chevy Dealers ‘Pole Day’ Qualifying will take place for the Supermodifieds and Small Block Supers ahead of the Bud Light Classic 75 and Budweiser International Classic 200 which will both take place this Sunday, September 3. A ‘Party in the Pits’ featuring a performance by Dirtroad Ruckus along with the top 6 Pathfinder Bank SBS redraw to take place at the infield stage will conclude the evening’s program.

For a full Classic Weekend schedule and ticketing information, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com or phone a box office representative at (315)-342-0646. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway, a sports entertainment company, is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. Oswego Speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August, 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at Oswego Speedway making Oswego the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, arguably the greatest driver of all time, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, along with former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.