SOD at Crystal Motor Speedway Saturday for the 4th Annual Mike Olrich Memorial

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (August 30, 2017) –

The race will be the final points race of the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP season. Currently, Steve Irwin (Fenton, MI) holds the SOD Championship point lead over Thomas Schinderle and Gregg Dalman. The SOD champion will have a guaranteed starting position in SOD’s season finale, the COMP Cams Great Lakes Sprint Car Classic at Berlin Raceway on September 30th.

The 30 lap Mike Olrich Memorial Race will honor the memory of former Sprints On Dirt official and series director Mike Olrich who was very congenial and well-liked by everyone in the series.

Professionally, Mike was a greenhouse researcher at Michigan State University. His work lives on through a complex computer-based tool that he co-authored that provides assistance to flower growers in production scheduling. Mike was a dedicated family man who always found time to be deeply involved coaching youth sports. Michael Steven Olrich, passed away suddenly August 3, 2013, at the age of 43. SOD continues to operate with the honesty and integrity Mike was known for, and honors him every year with the Mike Olrich Memorial Race.

Ryan Ruhl drove his 360-powered #16 to a decisive win last year, leading all 30 laps of the non-stop feature in front of a very large and enthusiastic crowd. Ruhl also won the 2015 Mike Olrich Memorial. Ohio’s Randy Hannagan won the 2014 Mike Olrich Memorial.

Check out www.enginepro.com, and ARP at www.arp-bolts.com. For Sprints on Dirt points, events, rules, current news, and other information go to www.sprintsondirt.com.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is brought to you in 2017 by many important sponsor partners including: Engine Pro (Title Sponsor), ARP (Title Sponsor), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire), MAHLE/Clevite (Beyond Limits Challenge Sponsor), Driven Racing Oil (Battlegrounds Bash Sponsor), King Engine Bearings (King of Michigan Sponsor), Lane Automotive/MSD Ignition (Fast Masters Sponsor), Engler Machine & Tool (Heat Race Sponsor), COMP Cams (Heat Race Sponsor), RockAuto.com (Heat Race Sponsor), The Perfit Corporation (Lucky Dog Sponsor), KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Sponsor), XYZ Machining (Season Sportsman & Crew Chief Sponsor). In addition, SOD contingency sponsors include: Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, BR Motorsports, Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI), K2W Precision/Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Kistler Racing Products, Maxim Racing, Motor City Racing Promotions, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Racing Products, Walker Performance Filtration.