Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header for the IRA & UMSS

By Tony Veneziano

SPENCER, Iowa — September 11, 2017 — The Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header takes to the track on Friday, September 15 at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa, as part of the famed Clay County Fair. Three divisions of sprint cars will be in action, led by the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA), along with the Upper Midwest Sprint Series and the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series (non-wing). Each of the three classes of sprint cars will contest a full race program. The IRA is in the stretch run of their season, with a number of positions in the point standings still up for grabs. This edition of By the Numbers sets the stage for the Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header on Friday, September 15.

By the Numbers: Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header

0.375- Miles around Clay County Fair Speedway

1- Race in the state of Iowa this season for the Upper Midwest Sprint Series and UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

2- Nights of racing in the state of Iowa this season for the IRA

3- Divisions of Sprint Cars that will be in action Friday, September 15

4- Wins for Mike Mueller and Jeremy Kerzman, which is tied for the lead with the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

8- Drivers who have won with the Upper Midwest Sprints Series this season

9- Drivers who have won with the UMSS Traditional Sprint Series this season

10- Drivers who have won at least one IRA event this season;

11- Wins for Bill Balog this season to lead the IRA

13.074- Track record at Clay County Fair Speedway, established by Jason Meyers in 2011

15- Top-10 finishes for Mike Mueller, Bryan Roach and Jimmy Kouba to lead the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series through Sept. 9

16- Tracks on the UMSS schedule this season

18- Wins by Balog in 2012 to set an IRA record

21- Top-10 finishes for Balog, which leads the series

24- Feature events completed by the IRA through September 9

33- Career wins with the UMSS for veteran driver Brooke Tatnell to lead the series

75- Drivers who have attempted to compete in at least one event with the UMSS this season

99- Career wins with the IRA for Bill Balog entering this week

112- Drivers who have competed in at least one IRA event this season

2009- Inaugural season for the Upper Midwest Sprint Series

2011- First season of the Traditional Sprint Car Series under the UMSS banner

3,530- Points earned by Balog through September 9 to lead the IRA

Tickets for the Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header on Friday, September 15 at Clay County Fair Speedway can purchased online at http://www.midwestix.com/organizations/clay-county-fair and at the Clay County Fair ticket office, as well as at the track on race day. For ticket information, visit www.ClayCountyFair.com.

