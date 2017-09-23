Tim Shaffer Wires “The Big E”

Rossburg,Oh. (Sept 22 2017)-Tim Shaffer started on the pole of the 30 lap World of Outlaws feature Friday night at Eldora Speedway and led every lap. It wasn’t a cakewalk as Donny Schatz put pressure on Shaffer in the closing laps after Shaffer had built up a big lead.

Shane Stewart who started next to Shaffer looked like he had something for the leader until a right rear tire exploded on lap 13. At the halfway mark Shaffer’s lead was growing but as Shaffer approached traffic Schatz was beginning to mount a charge. With 20 in the books it was Shaffer, Schatz, Jason Johnson, Abreu and Saldana.

With 10 laps remaining Schatz was gaining ground quickly and Rico Abreu had charged into 3rd. Abreu got into the turn 4 wall with two laps left which closed the field but Shaffer was able to fend off Schatz for the victory.

World of Oulaws feature

1. Tim Shaffer,2. Donny Schatz, 3. Joey Saldana, 4. Jason Johnson, 5. David Gravel, 6. Brad Sweet, 7. Rico Abreu, 8.Brent Marks, 9. Chad Kemenah, 10. Jac Haudenschild, 11.Daryn Pittman, 12. Shane Stewart, 13. Ian Madsen, 14. Greg Wilson, 15. Cole Duncan, 16.Gary Taylor, 17.Parker Price-Miller,18. Jason Sides, 19.Logan Schuchart,20. Travis Philo, 21. Jacob Allen, 22. Sheldon Haudeschild, 23. Kraig Kinser, 24. Brady Bacon