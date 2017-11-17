Bakersfield and Ventura Live on SpeedShiftTV

From Richie Murray

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (November 17, 2017) — The final west coast USAC National events of the 2017 season from Bakersfield and Ventura will be streamed LIVE on Speed Shift TV. Beginning this Saturday night, Speed Shift TV will have live, flag-to-flag coverage of USAC racing on three nights in a span of six nights.

First up is the USAC National Midgets’ first visit to California’s Bakersfield Speedway since 2000, the penultimate round of the series’ season on the one-third-mile dirt oval.

On Wednesday night, Nov. 22, the first of two nights from Ventura Raceway will be live as the 77th running of the “Turkey Night Grand Prix” begins with a full show, concluding with a feature event for the USAC West Coast/VRA Sprint Cars.

Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 23, features another complete show for the USAC West Coast/VRA Sprint Cars, finishing up with the tastiest dessert anyone could ask for: 98 laps on the dirt at the seaside oval Ventura Raceway dirt oval featuring the USAC National and Light Up the World Beverages USAC Western States Midgets.

Bakersfield’s field includes 2017 USAC National Midget winners Spencer Bayston, Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, Tanner Thorson, Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, plus Indiana Midget Week champ Shane Golobic, west coast standouts Ronnie Gardner, Michael Faccinto, Cory Elliott, Jake Swanson and New Zealand’s Michael Pickens.

For “Turkey Night,” add those star drivers to a list that includes Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Dave Darland, Brad Sweet, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Thomas, Jr. and you have a can’t miss event!

The November 23rd “Turkey Night Grand Prix” will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/. Watch it again a day later, on-demand, at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.