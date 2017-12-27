2018 OCRS Sprint Car Schedule Released

From John Lemon

TULSA, Ok. (December 20, 2017) – The 2018 racing schedule for the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint car series is taking shape and as with prior seasons, there will be some new programs and formats that will be conducted while the participants will once again compete for some exciting payouts along the way.

The 18th season of mud slinging, wheel – wheel action for the series is set to begin at the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker Oklahoma on Saturday March 17th with a special 4pm start time. It will be the fourth time in seven years the series has started the season in Meeker. In 2012, 2013 & 2016, the series started its season at what was then formerly known as Brill’s Motor Speedway, a 3/8-mile racetrack. The track is now a 1/4-mile oval. Oklahoma Sports Park will host a couple of long time specials with the first being the 10th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial on May 12th. The series will then return to OSP on September 15th with the 12th Annual Oklahoma State Championship race.

As in 2017, a Memorial Day double dots the calendar as Caney Valley Speedway in Caney Kansas brings the winged creatures to their bullring on May 26th. Then on Sunday the 27th, the teams will trek northwest from Caney to the 81 Speedway in Park City Kansas where Sprint Car Mania II will be on tap. NCRA sprints and the 305 sprints of the URSS series will once again be a part of the program that featured a total of 93 sprint cars between the three groups last season. Enid Speedway, the track that hosted the 2017 season finale, will have their fans witness the dirt devils on June 2nd.

Thunderbird Speedway will host the “4th Annual Harold Leep Classic” presented by Carter-Maxwell on June 22-23. This 2-day event will feature a very unique format for the series. Friday night will see the sprinters take to the track for time trials, heat races and ‘qualifiers’. Saturday night will see the sprints run their feature races as the track will also race their regular classes. The sprints will pay $1500 to win / $400 to start for qualifying teams and…..over $2500 in lap money will be up for grabs.

It’s back to Kansas as the Caney Valley Speedway kicks off the month of July with the series on the 7th. Two weeks later on the 21st, the Salina Highbanks Speedway enters into the equation for “Truck Lungs Night” on the steep banks of the 3/8-mile oval. As with every season, the series goes dark for the first half of August to make way for those heading to the Knoxville 360 & 410 Nationals.

Caney Valley will host a 2-day show on Friday August 31st & Saturday September 1st. The sprint car program will look much like the 2-day Harold Leep Classic with a little twist. Friday will see the sprints time trial, run heat races and a “Dash 4 Cash” race. Up to 10 cars will qualify for the dash race that will pay extra cash to those that qualify. The dash cash pot is just under $2000 at press time with a possibility of that amount increasing. Saturday night will consist of ‘qualifier’ races along with semi and main events. The finale will pay $1500 to win and $400 to start to qualifying teams.

September brings the BIG ONE as the Salina Highbanks will host Ameri-Flex Challenge III presented by Grand National Trailer. As in 2017, this event will pay $3,000 to win and $1,000 to start to qualifying teams. The 2018 qualifications and format for this event will change over last years running and that information will be announced in the near future.

Red Dirt Raceway will present the 2nd Annual Salute to State Fair Speedway on Sunday October 7th. A 40-lap main event will be the call upon the red carpet. The series is currently scheduled to conclude the racing season at C-Ray’s Joint, the famed 81 Speedway on October 13th.

The AMERI-FLEX / OCRS series is currently working with other tracks and existing scheduled tracks on additional dates for the 2018 season. View the OCRS website to keep updated on the racing schedule at: www.ocrsracing.net

2018 AMERI-FLEX / OCRS SCHEDULE

March 17: Red Dirt Raceway / Meeker Oklahoma (Season Opener – 4pm start)

April: TBA

May 5: No Racing (World of Outlaws @ Salina Highbanks)

May 12: Oklahoma Sports Park / Ada Oklahoma (10th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial)

May 26: Caney Valley Speedway / Caney Kansas

May 27: 81 Speedway / Park City Kansas (Sprint Mania II)

June 2: Enid Speedway / Enid Oklahoma

June 22-23: Thunderbird Speedway / Muskogee Oklahoma (4th Annual Harold Leep Classic – $2500 lap money / $1500 to win / $400 start*)

July 7: Caney Valley Speedway / Caney Kansas

July 21: Salina Highbanks Speedway / Salina Oklahoma (Truck Lungs Night)

August 31: Caney Valley Speedway / Caney Kansas

September 1: Caney Valley Speedway / Caney Kansas ($1500 win / $400 start*)

September 15: Oklahoma Sports Park / Ada Oklahoma (12th Annual Oklahoma State Championship)

September 29: Salina Highbanks Speedway / Salina Oklahoma (Ameri-Flex Challenge III presented by Grand National Trailer – $3000 to win / $1000 to start**)

October 7: Red Dirt Raceway / Meeker Oklahoma (2nd Annual Salute to State Fair Speedway – 40 Laps)

October 13: 81 Speedway / Park City Kansas

Note: All posted scheduled events will pay a minimum of $1500 to win.

*Must run both nights to qualify for elevated pay scale. Single night competitors receive standard single event pay.

** Details to be announced soon.