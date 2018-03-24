Ohio Logistics and Brad Doty Classic Continue Partnership

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 23, 2018) – Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, Ohio, uses the tag line “The Smart Move.” When the Brad Doty Classic teamed up with Ohio Logistics – one of the most successful privately held logistics firms in the Midwest – it was a very “smart move” as the combination has made the sprint car racing event one of the crown jewels of the sport.

The 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics hits the track at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 10 (rain date of Wednesday, July 11) featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2017 Brad Doty Classic had 58 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize, which was the largest single day car count of the season for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic returned to Attica Raceway Park in 2016 following a 10 year run at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio. The event originated at ARP in 1989.

Last year’s Brad Doty Classic was a thriller as Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel executed a perfect slider on Tim Shaffer coming to the white flag and drove to his first ever victory in the event.

Ohio Logistics has been a partner with the Brad Doty Classic for 11 years. The company provides innovative warehousing, distribution and transportation services to clients with local or global logistic requirements.

“I really can’t thank Chuck Bills (President and CEO of Ohio Logistics) and his family along with all the employees of Ohio Logistics enough for all the support. They are true partners in the Brad Doty Classic and have helped make this race one of the premiere events on the World of Outlaws schedule,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.

“Ohio Logistics has been a business partner at Attica for several years and we’re excited they are back as the title sponsor of our track’s premiere event,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

This year will mark the 14th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 27 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale at every event at Attica Raceway Park leading up to the event and are $35. You can also purchase advanced seating by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page or at the World of Outlaws site at www.woosprint.com/schedule/2018 and click on “buy tickets” to the right of the Brad Doty Classic date (July 10).

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel