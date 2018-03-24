Ohio Logistics and Brad Doty Classic Continue Partnership

From Brian Liskai
ATTICA, Ohio (March 23, 2018) – Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, Ohio, uses the tag line “The Smart Move.” When the Brad Doty Classic teamed up with Ohio Logistics – one of the most successful privately held logistics firms in the Midwest – it was a very “smart move” as the combination has made the sprint car racing event one of the crown jewels of the sport.
The 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics hits the track at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 10 (rain date of Wednesday, July 11) featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2017 Brad Doty Classic had 58 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize, which was the largest single day car count of the season for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.
The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic returned to Attica Raceway Park in 2016 following a 10 year run at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio. The event originated at ARP in 1989.
Last year’s Brad Doty Classic was a thriller as Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel executed a perfect slider on Tim Shaffer coming to the white flag and drove to his first ever victory in the event.
Ohio Logistics has been a partner with the Brad Doty Classic for 11 years. The company provides innovative warehousing, distribution and transportation services to clients with local or global logistic requirements.
“I really can’t thank Chuck Bills (President and CEO of Ohio Logistics) and his family along with all the employees of Ohio Logistics enough for all the support. They are true partners in the Brad Doty Classic and have helped make this race one of the premiere events on the World of Outlaws schedule,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.
“Ohio Logistics has been a business partner at Attica for several years and we’re excited they are back as the title sponsor of our track’s premiere event,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.
This year will mark the 14th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 27 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).
Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale at every event at Attica Raceway Park leading up to the event and are $35. You can also purchase advanced seating by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page or at the World of Outlaws site at www.woosprint.com/schedule/2018 and click on “buy tickets” to the right of the Brad Doty Classic date (July 10).
For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.
Brad Doty Classic Winners
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
Moved to Limaland
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
Moved to Attica
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
2017 – David Gravel