Outlaw Spring Nationals Postponed to Saturday April 21, Patriots at Merrittville Still On

From Paul Harkenrider

SODUS, N.Y. (April 17, 2018) — Due to cold weather forecast this Friday, track management at Outlaw Speedway have elected to postpone the third annual Outlaw Spring Nationals to the following day, Saturday, April 21.

However, the Patriots are scheduled to run at Merrittville this Saturday for the Canadian Spring Sizzler and will do so per the schedule.

Saturday’s show at Merrittville will pay $2,000 USD to win, 50 show up points will be awarded towards the 2018 overall championship. The four Canadian races on the 2018 schedule will still run under the standard PST points system with cash bonuses being awarded to the top five in points at the conclusion of the season.

The next PST event on the state side will now be on Saturday, May 5, at the newly-branded Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, NY.

