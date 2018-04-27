Darland Back on Top at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (April 27, 2018) — Dave Darland returned to victory lane with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Bloomington Speedway. Darland started on the front row and led every lap in route to the victory. Chris Windom, Logan Seavey, Chad Boespflug, and C.J. Leary rounded out the top five.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, IN

Friday April 27, 2018

Feature: 1. 36D – Dave Darland, 2. 5 – Chris Windom, 3. 5B – Logan Seavey, 4. 98 – Chad Boespflug, 5. 30 – C.J. Leary, 6. 18W – Jeff Bland Jr, 7. 32 – Chase Stockon, 8. 99 – Brady Bacon, 9. 44 – Joe Stornetta Jr, 10. 7BC – Tyler Courtney, 11. 4 – Justin Grant, 12. 17GP – Tyler Thomas, 14. 3C – Kyle Cummins, 15. 2E – Nick Billbee, 16. 69 – Kevin Thomas Jr, 17. 12 – Robert Ballou, 18. 52 – Issac Chapple, 19. 21K – Jerry Coons Jr, 20. 24L – Lee Underwood, 21. 04 – Stevie Sussex, 22. 3R – Kody Swanson, 23. 3 – Dakota Jackson.