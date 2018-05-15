Sprint Car Challenge Tour Helps Open Peter Murphy Classic On Friday

From Gary Thomas

TULARE, Ca. (May 15, 2018) – The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is amped up to head for Central California and kick-off the much-anticipated Peter Murphy Classic this Friday May 18 at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway.

The Peter Murphy Classic has become one of the biggest weekends of competition all season long in California. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will kick-off the event this Friday, while the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series headlines Saturday’s finale. The USAC West Coast Wingless 360’s are also on hand both nights, making it a sprint car lover’s dream weekend.

The event is organized by now retired racer Peter Murphy, who suffered injuries during a racing crash at the Antioch Speedway on July 20, 2013. The accident ultimately forced him to step out of the seat, having suffered a traumatic brain injury, ligament damage in his neck, shoulder and knees, along with a compressed T-3 vertebra. The following year he organized the inaugural Peter Murphy Classic and received rave reviews for it. This season we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the event and it’s shaping up to be one of the best yet.

“I really want this weekend to be a memorable one for all the fans and teams once again,” said Murphy, who is originally from Australia and now resides in Clovis, CA. “I still can’t thank everyone enough for all they did after my accident. It was so humbling to have support from people all over the world. This is a way for me to continue giving back and show how much I appreciate the sport we all love. We’re excited to have the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards as part of the Peter Murphy Classic again this year on Friday night.”

Commemorative Peter Murphy Classic T-shirts and hats will be on sale at the event with proceeds going to the NARC Benevolent Fund, which aids injured drivers and assisted Murphy immensely following his accident.

“The Northern Auto Racing Club Benevolent Fund is something that I definitely hold close, because it really kept my family and business going after my accident,” Murphy commented. “We’re getting event shirts made once again, plus hats and all the proceeds will be going to the benevolent fund. I also want to encourage everyone to bring a friend to the races that hasn’t been before. The best thing we can do is bring new people into our sport and I hope the Classic is an event that can get them hooked.”

There will again be a victory podium made up with champagne to help celebrate the winners in style. It will surely be a victory presentation that fans want to witness and gather around for! Sprint Car ambassador Brad Doty will also be on hand at the event with throwback T-shirts for sale.

Adult reserved grandstand seats for the Peter Murphy Classic cost $25 each night, while general admission bleacher tickets are $20 both nights. Kids 6-12 are $13 in the grandstands and $10 in the bleachers each night. Senior grandstand seats will be $23 and senior bleacher tickets are $18 both nights. To reserve your seats, contact 559-688-0909. The front gate will open at 4pm each night, with racing getting underway around 7. A seating chart, as well as hotel info is available online at www.tularethunderbowl.com

Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is also available at the fairgrounds located off turns three and four.