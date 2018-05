Gas City, Indiana………Persistent showers throughout the day have rained out Wednesday’s USAC P1 Insurance National Midget “Indiana Midget Week” event at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Track officials and USAC are working on finding a makeup date.

The 14th annual edition of “Indiana Midget Week” continues Thursday, May 31 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, then heads to Bloomington Speedway on Friday, June 1, Lawrenceburg Speedway on Saturday, June 2 and Kokomo Speedway on Sunday, June 3.