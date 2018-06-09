Knoxville Raceway to Host Two-Day “Corn Belt Nationals” in 2019

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 9, 2018) – The Sprint Car Capital of the World is adding another crown jewel event to its already action-packed season schedule. Starting in 2019, Knoxville Raceway will host a two-day non-wing sprint car race – The Corn Belt Nationals – on Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6, 2019.

“Knoxville is proud to host another Nationals event, especially one that brings us back to our roots of non-wing racing,” said John McCoy, Knoxville Raceway promoter. “Non-wing racing opens up our facility to a new group of fans and many existing followers of the traditional sprint cars back to the Midwest. USAC and WAR have both been a great help in getting this event put together and planned and we appreciate the ongoing support and cooperation from tracks and groups nationwide. Hopefully we can get cars from all over the country to compete in this inaugural event.”

The Corn Belt Nationals will feature a $20,000 prize for the winner of Saturday’s feature event and $1,000 to start.

“It’s exciting to be part of this historic event at a legendary racetrack such as Knoxville Raceway,” USAC Competition Director Levi Jones said. “The Knoxville staff has treated us very well and we anticipate the USAC Sprint Car community to rally around this crown jewel event next summer.”

“POWRi and WAR are excited to partner with Knoxville Raceway and to be a part of the Corn Belt Nationals in 2019 and beyond,” said Casey Shuman, WAR Sprint League Director. “Knoxville is no doubt the Sprint Car Capital of the World and I’m excited that the non-wing sprint cars will have their time to shine in July.”

The USAC National Sprint Car Series returned to Knoxville Raceway for a single-day event in 2017, following a six-year hiatus of non-wing sprint car action at the track. Justin Grant led the 30-lap event from start to finish, but not without excitement along the way. The 2017 event saw the highest attendance of any single-day event at Knoxville Raceway that season.

Tickets and camping will be available for the 2019 Corn Belt Nationals starting on Monday, December 1.

