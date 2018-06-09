Stambaugh and Boyles Win at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (June 8, 2018) – Max Stambaugh and Clinton Boyles picked up feature victories Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway after a two hour rain delay. Stambaugh passed Dustin Daggett on the final lap to win the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature victory. Clinton Boyles won the non-wing sprint car feature over Tyler Hewitt, Kyle Robbins, Tony DiMattia, and Tony Main.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, IN

Friday June 8, 2018

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 5M-Max Stambaugh, [1]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett, [2]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman, [5]; 4. 22H-Randy Hannagan, [10]; 5. 77-Andrew Scheid, [11]; 6. 49T-Gregg Dalman, [14]; 7. 24D-Danny Sams III, [17]; 8. 23G-Joe Geibe, [4]; 9. 19J-Linden Jones, [12]; 10. 37-Noah Dunlap, [19]; 11. 58-Tony Bures, [13]; 12. 27W-Ty Williams, [9]; 13. 7-Joe Swanson, [15]; 14. 48-Nicholas Hull, [16]; 15. (DNF) 19-Brett Mann, [8]; 16. (DNF) 11R-Chase Ridenour, [3]; 17. (DNF) 28H-Hud Horton, [7]; 18. (DNF) 7C-Phil Gressman, [18]; 19. (DNF) 4-Danny Smith, [20]; 20. (DNF) 23-Devon Dobie, [6]