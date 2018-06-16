Windom Wins at Port Royal During Eastern Storm

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 16, 2018 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – 12th Annual “Eastern Storm”

SPRINTCARUNLIMITED.COM QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 69, Dynamics-18.583 (New Track Record); 2. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-18.797; 3. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-18.825; 4. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-18.835; 5. Thomas Meseraull, 20, Dyson-18.892; 6. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-18.940; 7. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-18.992; 8. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-19.074; 9. Chad Boespflug, 98, NineEight-19.087; 10. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-19.125; 11. Jerry Coons, Jr., 39, Hogue-19.168; 12. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-19.202; 13. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-19.221; 14. Tony DiMattia, 50, TDM-19.315; 15. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-19.324; 16. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-19.357; 17. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-19.360; 18. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-19.420; 19. Trevor Kobylarz, 14, RT-19.460; 20. Carmen Perigo, 21, Stehman-19.491; 21. Joey Biasi, B1, Shaup-19.909; 22. Kyle Moody, 13K, Kaylor-19.989; 23. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-20.762.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. Daum, 2. Windom, 3. Thomas, 4. T. Buckwalter, 5. Darland, 6. Stockon, 7. Kobylarz, 8. Moody. 2:38.16

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. DiMattia, 2. Ballou, 3. Leary, 4. Andretti, 5. Meseraull, 6. Coons, 7. Perigo, 8. Bell. 2:37.93

CHALK STIX/INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. Courtney, 2. Westfall, 3. Chapple, 4. Bacon, 5. Boespflug, 6. Grant, 7. Biasi. 2:35.19 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (1), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 3. Tyler Courtney (4), 4. Robert Ballou (5), 5. Dave Darland (10), 6. Chase Stockon (7), 7. Justin Grant (12), 8. Chad Boespflug (9), 9. Timmy Buckwalter (16), 10. C.J. Leary (17), 11. Jerry Coons, Jr. (11), 12. Brady Bacon (2), 13. Isaac Chapple (18), 14. Matt Westfall (15), 15. Jarett Andretti (8), 16. Tony DiMattia (14), 17. Joey Biasi (21), 18. Carmen Perigo (20), 19. Kyle Moody (22), 20. Thomas Meseraull (3), 21. Robert Bell (23), 22. Zach Daum (13), 23. Trevor Kobylarz (19). NT

—————————-

**Kobylarz flipped on lap 3 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-17 Bacon, Laps 18-30 Windom.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/IN MEMORY OF MIKE GRASSMYER HARD CHARGER: Timmy Buckwalter (16th to 9th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Isaac Chapple

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Zach Daum

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Thomas-1011, 2-Courtney-960, 3-Windom-959, 4-Stockon-864, 5-Ballou-854, 6-Bacon-842, 7-Leary-822, 8-Darland-797, 9-Grant-770, 10-Boespflug-687.

NEW EASTERN STORM POINTS: 1-Windom-232, 2-Thomas-227, 3-Ballou-201, 4-Courtney-192, 5-Bacon-189, 6-Stockon-176, 7-Darland-169, 8-Grant-151, 9-Buckwalter-150, 10-Boespflug-148.

CAPITOL CUSTOM TRAILERS & COACHES EASTERN STORM PASS MASTER POINTS: 1-Chapple-19, 2-Darland-15, 3-Westfall-11, 4-Courtney-10, 5-Thomas-7, 6-Buckwalter-7, 7-Leary-7, 8-Boespflug-6, 9-Grant-6, 10-Windom-5.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 17 – BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, Pennsylvania – 12th Annual “Eastern Storm”