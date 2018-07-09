Rumsey Tames The Hard Clay

Toby LaGrange

Middletown, NY – Christian Rumsey made the short tow to the Orange County Fair Speedway from his Middletown home a worthwhile one as when the checkered flag waved he would end up in victory lane at the legendary House of Power. The win was the first of the season for Rumsey with the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series. The event was the second round of the Hard Clay Challenge Series.

The Hard Clay Challenge Series is a mini-series within the overall CRSA Sprint Car Series and is presented by Johnnyâ€™s Service Center, Chuck Alessi Plumbing & Heating, Hennesseyâ€™s Wine & Liquor and Neigerâ€™s Service Center. With the win Rumsey puts himself into contention for the Hard Clay Challenge Series title.

Rumsey and early season Middletown winner Thomas Radivoy led the stars and cars of the CRSA Sprint Car Series to the green flag with Rumsey taking the lead as the field entered turn two. Rumsey immediately began to pull away with Radivoy following in second. Fifth place starter Sydney Prince ran a distant third for most of the event however began to put the pressure on Radivoy for second in the late stages of the 20-lap event.

In the end no one had anything for Rumsey who would pick up the win over Radivoy, Prince, Scott Flammer fourth and Jeff Trombley fifth. Heat races were won by Prince and Dana Wagner. Radivoy remains the Hard Clay Challenge Series points leader.

The Powder Tech Powder Coatings Hard Charger award went to Emily VanInwegen and the Magsarus Ignitions Electrifying Move of the Race award went to Prince.

The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returns to action Friday night, July 13th at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, New York.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprintcars.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series recognizes the following marketing partners for the 2018 season: SuperGen Products, Champion Power Equipment, Hoosier Racing Tire, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Hennessy Wine & Liquor, Kennedy’s Towing, CNY Power Sports, Prestige Pool & Spa, Johnny’s Service Center, Chuck Alessi Plumbing & Heating, Neiger’s Service Center, Just Signs & Designs, Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics, ProFab Engineering, Magsarus Ignitions, Mike Emhof Motorsports, Maguire Family of Dealerships.

Round #7 – Orange County Fair Speedway – A-Main Results (20 Laps) – Christian Rumsey, Thomas Radivoy, Sydney Prince, Scott Flammer, Jeff Trombley, Tyler Jashembowski, Justin Mills, Emily VanInwegen, Dana Wagner, Mike VanPelt, Jesse Pruchnik, Mark Connolly, B.K. Rizzo (DNS), Ryan Dolan (DNS)