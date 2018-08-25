Martens, Smith, and Bruns Win at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 24, 2018) – Shane Fick won one of the tightest battles in Jackson Motorplex history on Friday during Greenmill of Fairmont Night presented by Holiday Inn.

Fick, who finished 11th in the race, was crowned the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids champion by only one point over defending track champion Kaleb Johnson and Elliot Amdahl during the final points-paying race of the season. Jacob Hughes was only five points out of the lead and Brandon Bosma ended seven points behind Fick.

However, it was Colin Smith who claimed the feature victory for the first time this season at the 4/10-mile oval. Brady Forbrook charged from 12 th to a runner-up result with Amdahl third, Johnny Sullivan fourth and Brant O’Banion fifth.

Amdahl, Clayton Christensen and O’Banion were the heat race winners.

Jordan Martens became the sixth different 360ci winged sprint car feature winner in six races this season at Jackson Motorplex as he held off 12 th-starting Lee Grosz for the Midwest Sprint Touring Series triumph. Gregg Bakker placed third with Derrik Lusk and Jody Rosenboom rounding out the top five, respectively.

Lusk, Martens and Bakker each won a heat race.

Clinton Bruns powered from eighth to garner his second NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc feature win of the season. Points leader Alex Schriever finished second with Brandon Halverson third, Jimmy Kouba fourth and Jeremy Kerzman fifth.

Bruns and Halverson were victorious during the heat races.

The next event at Jackson Motorplex runs next Friday through Sunday as the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series are sanctioning bodies for the $10,000-to-win 360 Nationals. The NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc will also compete each night.



MSTS 360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 13JM-Jordan Martens (1); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (12); 3. 11X-Gregg Bakker (6); 4. 2-Derrik Lusk (2); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (13); 7. 33S-Trevor Smith (4); 8. 75-Brandon Geldner (14); 9. 41A-Justin Henderson (17); 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett (9); 11. 17H-Brandon Halverson (3); 12. 2H-Bill Boles (11); 13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (18); 14. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (20); 15. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (10); 16. (DNF) 75B-Tommy Barber (16); 17. (DNF) 6-Eric Lutz (8); 18. (DNF) 33-James Broty (19); 19. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (15); 20. (DNF) 86-Donovan Peterson (5); (DNS) 20X-A.J. Moeller.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Derrik Lusk (2); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (1); 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 4. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 6. 41A-Justin Henderson (6); 7. 33-James Broty (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13JM-Jordan Martens (4); 2. 33S-Trevor Smith (2); 3. 17H-Brandon Halverson (6); 4. 20-Brant O’Banion (5); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (3); 6. 75-Brandon Geldner (7); (DNS) 20X-A.J. Moeller.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11X-Gregg Bakker (2); 2. 86-Donovan Peterson (1); 3. 6-Eric Lutz (6); 4. 2H-Bill Boles (4); 5. 75B-Tommy Barber (3); 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (5); 7. (DNF) 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (7).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER SPRINT CARS

PRESENTED BY WYFFELS HYBRIDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 05-Colin Smith (6); 2. 5-Brady Forbrook (12); 3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (7); 4. 7-Johnny Sullivan (4); 5. 20-Brant O’Banion (5); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (11); 7. 10-Trevor Serbus (15); 8. 1S-Ryan Voss (3); 9. 23-Brandon Bosma (8); 10. 5J-Javen Ostermann (13); 11. 7X-Shane Fick (16); 12. 17V-Casey Abbas (18); 13. 7D-Dave Becker (1); 14. 7JL-Jared Jansen (17); 15. (DNF) 1CC-Clayton Christensen (20); 16. (DNF) 8-Jacob Hughes (9); 17. (DNF) 15J-James Weber (19); 18. (DNF) 22-Kaleb Johnson (10); 19. (DNF) 84-Matt Fredericksen (14); 20. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (2); (DNS) 45-Monty Ferriera.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (4); 2. 7D-Dave Becker (1); 3. 1S-Ryan Voss (2); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 5. 5J-Javen Ostermann (3); 6. 7X-Shane Fick (5); 7. 17V-Casey Abbas (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (3); 2. 7-Johnny Sullivan (2); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (5); 4. 5-Brady Forbrook (6); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 6. 84-Matt Fredericksen (7); (DNS) 45-Monty Ferriera.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Brant O’Banion (2); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes (4); 3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (1); 4. 05-Colin Smith (3); 5. 10-Trevor Serbus (5); 6. 7JL-Jared Jansen (6); 7. 15J-James Weber (7).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 7-Clinton Bruns (8); 2. 0-Alex Schriever (2); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (6); 4. 2K-Jimmy Kouba (1); 5. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (7); 6. 7X-Doug Martens (9); 7. 38-Miles Grein (5); 8. 87-Mike Mueller (11); (DNS) 1A-Brad Anderson; (DNS) 6-Jake Kouba; (DQ) 0X-Brandon Stevenson (4).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Clinton Bruns (2); 2. 38-Miles Grein (1); 3. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (4); 4. 0-Alex Schriever (3); 5. 7X-Doug Martens (5); 6. 87-Mike Mueller (6).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (1); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (4); 3. 6-Jake Kouba (2); 4. 2K-Jimmy Kouba (3); 5. 1A-Brad Anderson (5).