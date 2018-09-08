Rich Vogler Classic Rained Out

From USAC

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 7, 2018) — Officials from Track Enterprises, USAC Racing, and Lucas Oil Raceway have officially come to an agreement that the Saturday, September 8 USAC Silver Crown event has been canceled due to rain and a terrible weekend forecast. It completes the total weekend washout at the track, as earlier on Friday, the ARCA Racing Series Shore Lunch 200 was canceled due to rain.

On Friday, officials waited all day long in hopes of finding an open window of opportunity to get on track for the Shore Lunch 200 presented by Load Trail. At about 8:00 PM, the event was postponed. About an hour later, it was announced that Saturday’s Rich Vogler Classic was canceled. Saturday’s forecast is calling for a 90% chance or more from 8:00 AM all the way into Sunday morning.

The USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series is now down to its season finale, Saturday, September 22 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.