World of Outlaws Returns to Eldora this Friday for the BeFour the Crowns Showdown

By Anthony Corini

ROSSBURG, OH — Sept. 17, 2018 — After a month on the West Coast, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to the Midwest for the BeFour the Crowns Showdown at Eldora Speedway this Friday, Sept. 21.

Last year, Tim Shaffer outraced Shane Stewart into turn one at the drop of the green flag and then held off a late race challenge from Donny Schatz to capture the BeFour The Crowns Showdown at the famed half-mile.

“It is awesome to get an Outlaw win here,” Shaffer, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania said. “This is one tough place! We have had a really good year and I am really happy to get them an Outlaw win. We held off a great team to win and we are building a great team here.”

This year, the Outlaws will be looking to redeem themselves. With four Eldora wins this season (two in May and two in July), Schatz will be the one to beat. But watch out for Stewart as well. With his one and only win this season coming at Eldora, Stewart will be looking to get back that lead he lost early in last year’s feature.

Tickets for the BeFour the Crown Showdown are available online. If you can’t be there in person, watch live on DIRTVision.com.