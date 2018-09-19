World of Outlaws to Make Second Appearance at Terre Haute in 12 Years

By Anthony Corini

CONCORD, NC – September 19, 2018 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will make its second appearance this decade at the famous Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, IN on Saturday, October 13. The Greatest Show on Dirt will flex its muscles in the heart of non-wing country with the running of the Wabash Classic.

The historic Terre Haute Action Track was on the 1980 World of Outlaws schedule, when Rickey Hood claimed the inaugural Outlaws event at the spacious half-mile. After that, the Outlaws took a 12-year hiatus before returning in 1993, and the event became a staple on the schedule through 2003.

When the Outlaws returned in 1993, it was the Kinser show. Steve Kinser won four consecutive events at the Indiana facility spanning over two years, only to be unseeded by Mark Kinser in 1995, as he swept the pair of Outlaw races that year.

Turn the page to 2018 and another Kinser looks to add his name to the history books at Terre Haute. Long-time Indiana Outlaw Kraig Kinser would love nothing more to add a victory in his home state.

“We race all over the country, so it’s always nice to get home and be able to race in front of your friends and family, especially at such a historic place like Terre Haute. It’s been a while since we raced there, but that place is so rich in history. It will be great to get back,” Kinser said in anticipation.

Brownsburg, IN native Joey Saldana topped a 37-car field during the Outlaws’ appearance at the slightly-banked half-mile in 2006, before an eight-year gap saw Donny Schatz best a 33-car field in 2014. Kraig Kinser was exploring pavement racing in 2006 but came forward to finish eighth in 2014.

“I would take a win anywhere,” Kinser, who owns 17 career World of Outlaws wins, said with a smile. “But to get a win at Terre Haute would be something special,” Kinser added.

The Wabash Classic is the middle stop of a three-races-in-three-states swing – flanked by Jacksonville, IL on Friday and Eldora, OH on Sunday —as the Series wraps up its 40th anniversary season.

Additionally, fans will be able to meet the top five in World of Outlaws points at the Terre Haute Sears store (less than a mile from the track) from Noon to 1pm on Saturday, October 13. The first 100 fans in line will receive either a World of Outlaws t-shirt or a ticket to the race that evening. In addition to the five drivers, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series show car will be on location for fans to get an up-close look at 410 Sprint Car.

Tickets for the Outlaws’ return to Terre Haute are still available. As always, if you can’t make it to the track, be sure to watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.com!