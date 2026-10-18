Josh Schneiderman Cashes IN $5,000 “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway; Tasker Phillips is Series’ Champ!

by Bill Wright

West Burlington, IA, October 17, 2026 – Josh Schneiderman staged a dramatic win worth $5,000 Saturday night at 34 Raceway during the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders “Fall Haul” event. Tasker Phillips edged brother Sawyer Phillips by just six points to win his second consecutive Sprint Invaders title. As always, countless sponsors provided extra purse and contingencies throughout.

A cool night welcomed 36 sprint cars to the season finale for both the Sprint Invaders and 34 Raceway. Coming in, Tasker Phillips led brother Sawyer by just 17 markers in a quest to win his second title. In the end, Tasker would do what he had to do, while up front, there was plenty of drama and action to befit the final race of the season.

Entering the night, Paul Nienhiser, Schneiderman and Dustin Selvage were tied atop the all-time win list at 34 Raceway with five Sprint Invaders wins apiece. All started the main event in the first four rows.

Nienhiser, who had won his heat and the Dash, led lap one of the 30-lap main event from the pole after a caution for a spun Nate Parks. Jamie Ball used the low side of turn two to jet into the lead on lap two and was into traffic by the sixth circuit. On lap ten, Selvage entered the top five.

On the twelfth lap, Nienhiser reeled in the leader and passed him low in turn four to take the back the point. Alex Vande Voort followed him into second three laps later. Colton Fisher, who started in row five was threatening to enter the top five on lap 18 when he pulled to the infield with mechanical difficulties.

Meanwhile, Schneiderman was on a roll, and got by Vande Voort for the runner-up spot. On lap 22, Selvage got by Ball for fourth.

On lap 23, Jake Bubak flipped high atop the turn three wall and crashed hard. He walked away. When the red was thrown, Nienhiser, who had built over a three-second lead, was hit from behind when he slowed, rupturing his fuel tank and ending his run for the win.

Schneiderman inherited the lead on the restart ahead of Vande Voort, Selvage, Ball and Evan Semerad. A lap later, Dustin Clark stopped, bringing another caution. On that restart, Selvage shot by Vande Voort, and Sawyer Phillips entered the top five.

One more yellow flew with two laps to go, when the eighth place machine of Jack Wagner came to a stop in turn four.

Schneiderman pulled away for the popular hometown win, his sixth with the Sprint Invaders at 34 Raceway, tops all-time. It was his twelfth overall with he series, seventh all-time.

Selvage was second, ahead of Vande Voort, and hard-charger Cam Martin, who banked a $600 bonus for coming from 24th. Ball, Sawyer Phillips, Riley Goodno, Cam Sorrels, Tasker Phillips and Semerad rounded out the top ten. Tasker had to make a late charge to gain enough positions to secure the championship.

“We’ve been working so hard (in the fields),” said Schneiderman in Victory Lane. “We got here at 4:45 or 5, and barely made hot laps. I’ve got to give it to (brother) Jarrod. He works his (tail) off on this stuff. I’ve just very fortunate and very lucky to be here with these people. We’re tough on each other, because we want to be up here. We want to win. We feel we’re good enough to be up here and win. I really wanted to race with (Nienhiser) in lapped traffic. Hat’s off to Paul and Scotty (Bonar). I wanted to see what I had for them. I felt good in the Dash. Once I got going in the feature, I knew we were pretty good. I hated that for Paul, but we’re going to take $5,000 any way we can get it.”

“We’ll take it,” said Selvage of his second place run. “After that Dash (finishing eighth), I thought it was going to be a struggle to stay in the top 20, but the guys went to work and got the car great and the driver kind of sacked up and drove the thing. It was a good run. Paul, Josh and I had that tie for the most wins here and I really wanted it, but the whole Schneiderman family are great people and great friends. I’m not going to hang my head about that. Everybody was running low where the moisture was, but it was hard to run it and set the corner. My car was nice on top and I was stable. I could get a good run on them on entry and drive under them as they bounced up the racetrack the wrong way.”

“It’s been a pretty long journey for the last four or five years to get to this point,” said Vande Voort, who also finished the season points in third. “We just keep getting better and better and closer and closer. I haven’t won a race in a sprint car yet. That’s kind of a big deal to me. We’re so close and we’re knocking on the door of it. We’ll just have to wait until next year. We started a little slow and got back to fourth, and we were able to get to second and felt good. When Schneiderman passed me, I thought ‘here we go again’. When Nienhiser went out, I thought I just gave up the race for the lead. It was fun mixing it up with all those guys. I wish we could have stayed in lapped traffic. I was having a blast with all those guys.”

The Phillips brothers took a brief break from a harvest they are barely halfway though to race at Burlington. Said Tasker, “We weren’t shooting for it (the championship), but about mid-season we were put in a spot to do it. It represents the team and how hard they work. I hate racing like that (for points), but at a certain point it becomes more than what I want. I’m glad to get it done. If it wasn’t for the points racing, we wouldn’t have been here tonight. We brought in some old P-ville Posse boys (for the harvest) tonight to keep it running so we could come down here.”

For more information on the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Collision Center of West Burlington A main (started), 30 laps: 1. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (6); 2. 7X, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (8); 3. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (3); 4. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (24); 5. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (2); 6. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4); 7. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (14); 8. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO (16); 9. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (7); 10. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE (5); 11. 99, Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL (19); 12. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (22); 13. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (21); 14. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (25, prov.); 15. 9M, Laney Moore, Des Moines, IA (11); 16. 9, Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA (23); 17. 77, Jack Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (13); 18. 50, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (1); 19. 9B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (20); 20. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (15); 21. 11, Colton Fisher, Danville, IA (10); 22. 11X, Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA (12); 23. 73, Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (17); 24. 40C, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (18); 25. 17, Nate Parks, Burlington, IA (9) Lap Leaders: Nienhiser 1, Ball 2-11, Nienhiser 12-23, Schneiderman 24-30. $75 Christine Wahl Levitt/KSE and $600 Hard-charger: Cam Martin.

Heat Contingencies: 1. $300 Plus $150 Maxim Racing Certificate 2. $200 3. $100 4. $50

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 10 laps: 1. Evan Semerad (1*) 2. Sawyer Phillips (5*) 3. Tasker Phillips (8*) 4. Samuel Wagner (2*) 5. Cody Wehrle (4*) 6. Dustin Clark (3) 7. 04, Mason Heimbaugh, Pleasant Hill, IA (7) 8. 88s, Riley Scott, Quincy, IL (6) DNS – 7B, Nick Guernsey, West Burlington, IA

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Alex Vande Voort (3*) 2. Laney Moore (1*) 3. Jaden Alexander (4*) 4. Nate Parks (7*) 5. Daniel Bergquist (2) 6. 6L, Logan Moore, Des Moines, IA (5) 7. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (6) 8. 9L, Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL (8) 9. 18, Tityn Roberts, Aurora, NE (9)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Paul Nienhiser (1*) 2. Colton Fisher (2*) 3. Riley Goodno (3*) 4. Matt Juhl (5*) 5. Jack Wagner (8*) 6. Joey Moughan (7*) 7. 47, Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA (6) 8. McCain Richards (9) 9. Cam Martin (4)

Mac Daddy Motorsports Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Dustin Selvage (1*) 2. Josh Schneiderman (4*) 3. Jamie Ball (6*) 4. Cam Sorrels (3*) 5. Tyler Lee (2) 6. Jake Bubak (7*) 7. 4R, Chase Richards, Burlington, IA (5) 8. 8, Charles Smith III, Davenport, IA (9) 9. 28H, Patrick Moore, Moline, IL (8)

Agriland FS Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Paul Nienhiser (1) (Hoosier Right Rear Tire) 2. Jamie Ball (4) 3. Alex Vande Voort (2) 4. Sawyer Phillips (3) 5. Evan Semerad (6) 6. Josh Scneiderman (8) 7. Tasker Phillips (7) 8. Dustin Selvage (5)

Turnwater Bar & Grill B main (started), 12 laps: 1. Tyler Lee (2) 2. Dustin Clark (4) 3. Daniel Bergquist (1) 4. Cam Martin (15) / 5. Tony Shilling (7) ($100 from PositivelyRacing.com and Fuel Winner) 6. Mason Heimbaugh (5) ($100 from OpenWheel101.com) 7. Tyler Graves (6) 8. Tityn Roberts (13) 9. McCain Richards (9) 10. Lincoln Martin (11) 11. Charles Smith III (8) 12. Logan Moore (3) 13. Chase Richards (10) 14. Nick Guernsey (16) 15. Patrick Moore (14) 16. Riley Scott (12)

Contingencies

$50 Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental 50 Draw: Jake Bubak

Fuel Jug and 5 Gallons of Fuel: Joey Moughan, Dustin Selvage, Chase Richards, Logan Moore, Laney Moore, Charles Davis III, Cam Sorrels, Tony Shilling, Sawyer Phillips, Jake Bubak

Hoosier Right Rear: Tyler Lee, Paul Nienhiser

DMI: Mike Moore Motorsports

Saldana Racing: Andy Huston

King Racing: BM Motorsports

BR Motorsports: RELM Group #7x

BMRS: 3-Way Motorsports #1TAZ

Rod End Supply: Scott Bonar, Ed Wagner, Matt Juhl