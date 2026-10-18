Scelzi Wins Battle, Abreu Wins War as High Limit Season Concludes at Texas

By Brian Walker

FORT WORTH, TEX. (October 17, 2026) – Saturday’s season finale at Texas Motor Speedway came down to the last lap as the two championship contenders went head-to-head with one winning the battle, and one winning the season-long war for the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing championship.

While the box score says that Giovanni Scelzi led all 30 laps around the Fort Worth, Texas track, his path to the $25,000 victory and a weekend sweep at TMS came after an intense duel with his Rico Abreu down the stretch. The pair were separated by a mere 0.016-seconds on Lap 28 and Abreu even passed Scelzi momentarily on Lap 29 – but the Chili’s Grill & Bar #77 was able to survive by 0.202-seconds at the checkered flag.

The win marked a third-straight for Scelzi and the Spire Motorsports team as they ended the season red-hot with wins at Lakeside and a weekend sweep at Texas totaling $50,000. The Fresno, California native joins Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, and Aaron Reutzel as the fifth driver to ever earn a hat trick with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Scelzi won the war, but Abreu got the ultimate spoil as he came out ahead by 31pts to score back-to-back series championships – his first aboard the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Carquest Auto Parts #24. The St. Helena, California native joined an elite list including Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Donny Schatz, Jason Meyers, Brad Sweet, and David Gravel as back-to-back national sprint car series champions.

Brent Marks followed the championship leaders as he closed out the podium with a third-place finish in the Chase Briscoe Racing #19.

Rounding out the top-10 in the season finale was Nevada’s Tanner Thorson in fourth, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney in fifth, Iowa’s Austin McCarl in sixth, Texas’ Chase Randall in seventh, Washington’s Kasey Kahne in eighth, Oregon’s Tanner Holmes in ninth, and Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley in tenth.

Next for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is the All-In Championship Awards Celebration on Sunday, October 18 – available to watch live on FloRacing from the Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (Saturday, October 17, 2026)

Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas)

All-In Championship Weekend

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Brady Bacon (14.130)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime (Flight A) – Daison Pursley (13.735)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime (Flight B) – Roger Crockett (13.811)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Austin McCarl

DMI Heat Two Winner – Brent Marks

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Roger Crockett

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Kasey Kahne

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Giovanni Scelzi

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Landon Crawley

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Kasey Kahne (8th-to-8th)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Giovanni Scelzi (13.975)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Tanner Holmes +10 (19th-to-9th)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitor – Giovanni Scelzi (5th of career)

CASM Win Sticker – Spire Motorsports (4th of season)

Lap Leader(s) – Giovanni Scelzi 1-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[2]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]; 6. 88W-Austin McCarl[3]; 7. 9R-Chase Randall[10]; 8. 4-Kasey Kahne[8]; 9. 13-Tanner Holmes[19]; 10. 9-Daison Pursley[9]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch[12]; 12. 55-Brady Bacon[20]; 13. 24D-Danny Sams III[16]; 14. 26-Justin Peck[14]; 15. 5-Brenham Crouch[11]; 16. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 17. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[17]; 18. 74-Xavier Doney[24]; 19. 17GP-Kerry Madsen[22]; 20. 12X-Landon Crawley[21]; 21. 21-Brian Brown[15]; 22. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[18]; 23. 22M-Rees Moran[13]; 24. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[23]

FINAL 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 54 Races):

3,197 pts – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (Rico Abreu)

-31 pts – Spire Motorsports #77 (Giovanni Scelzi)

-123 pts – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (Aaron Reutzel)

-221 pts – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (Tyler Courtney)

-305 pts – Rudeen Racing #26 (Justin Peck)

-364 pts – Chase Briscoe Racing #19 (Brent Marks)

-389 pts – JST Motorsports #88 (Tanner Thorson)

-431 pts – Buch Motorsports #13 (Tanner Holmes)

-551 pts – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (Brady Bacon)

-609 pts – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (Daison Pursley)

-934 pts – Chase Randall Racing #9R (Chase Randall)

-1,006 pts – CJB Motorsports #5 (Brenham Crouch))

-1,097 pts – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (Sye Lynch)

-1,185 pts – Randerson Racing #24D (Danny Sams III)

-1,256 pts – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (Kerry Madsen)

WHAT’S NEXT: Before the 2027 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing season begins, the third edition of High Limit International comes first as the series hosts the highest-paying event in Australian Sprint Car Racing history at Western Australia’s Perth Motorplex on December 28-30. You can watch every lap of the international affair live on FloRacing.