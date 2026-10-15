DODGE CITY FRIDAY USAC SPRINTS POSTPONED, ﻿AMARILLO UP NEXT ON SATURDAY

From USAC

This Friday night’s October 16 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Kansas’ Dodge City Raceway Park has been postponed to 2027 due to cold temperatures and a frigid wind chill.

“Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions will not provide the best conditions for this weekend’s event. But we look forward to the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship returning in 2027 on a new date,” said Dodge City Raceway Park promoter Kyler Fetters.

﻿The USAC National Sprint Car season resumes this Saturday, October 17, at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas.