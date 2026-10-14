Mallett Captures Victory at Riverside International Speedway

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WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (Oct. 13, 2026) – Jordon Mallett produced one of his most complete performances of the season last Friday at Riverside International Speedway, which hosted a local show after the USCS Series’ Flip Flop 50 was postponed because of incoming weather.

Mallett quickly worked from fifth into second place during a heat race before he guided the A.G. Rains’ owned sprint car into the top spot following a spirited duel.

“I felt like it was finally the night we’ve been trying to get off our back all year,” Mallett said. “I just felt like we executed perfectly on Friday night. A heat race win from fifth really put us in great position. Being able to start on the front row of the feature was a pleasant change of pace for us. It was the first time we’ve started there all year. We put ourselves in position all night long and were rewarded for that.”

The heat race victory gave Mallett the pole position for the main event.

“We were just on point from the moment we rolled out of the trailer,” he said. “We have such a good package and just needed things to roll our way. We had a really good race car. The feature was annoyingly long because of some cautions. It took a while to get going. As the leader you’re so vulnerable on a restart. Once we’d get a full lap up to speed we were comfortable. It was a really consistent night that met our expectations of how we feel we should perform.”

The strong showing provided Mallett his second win of the season, giving him multiple triumphs in the same season for the eighth time in his career. It also locked him into the Flip Flop 50 features, which have been rescheduled for Nov. 6-7.

“West Memphis for so many years was one of my favorites in the country,” he said. “Ever since they put the concrete up it’s been my kryptonite. I just couldn’t seem to finish the night on the front straightaway. It felt like I got back to my old days. You had to run the curb hard on the fence and really earn it. That’s the old school vibe I remember. It was super rewarding to get that knocked out of the way before the Flip Flop 50.”

Mallett plans to join the ASCS National Tour this Friday and Saturday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., for Fuzzy’s Fall Fling. He last competed at the track in June 2024, posting a ninth-place result.

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 9 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (5); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

21 races, 2 wins, 13 top fives, 17 top 10s, 18 top 15s, 21 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., for Fuzzy’s Fall Fling with the ASCS National Tour

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://jordonmallett.myracepass.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jordonmallettmotorsports

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – CP-Carillo

CP-Carrillo offers high-quality performance products, offering both pistons and rods. The two pinnacle products are crafted at the headquarters and manufacturing plant in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit http://www.CP-Carillo.com.

“I’ve used CP products throughout the years and have always had good success,” Mallett said. “We’re grateful for their support.”

Mallett would like to thank Porter Commercial Refrigeration, Water for Christ, AR Dyno Specialty, High Performance Lubricants, West Memphis Fence & Construction, JET Graphics, KR Performance Fuels, CP Pistons, D&K Farms, Killer Coatings, Racing Optics, JR-1 Race Cars, Triple X Race Co., T&A, KSE Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Sinco, Inc., Autometer, Callies Performance Products, ISC Racers Tape, HRP Wings, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Smiley’s Racing Products, MotorState Distributing, DMI, Superior Bearing and Supply, Moss Racing Engines, Twin S Tool Corp., BAM Roller Lifters, Bullet Racing Cams, FEL-PRO, Sweet MFG, Wildwood Racing, Jones Farms, Penske Racing Shocks, Total Seal, Smith Titanium, Pro-Lite and TJ Forged for their continued support.