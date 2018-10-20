Grant and Wise Win at the Kokomo Klash

Kokomo Klash
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, IN
Friday October 19, 2018
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 4 – Justin Grant
2. 36D – Dave Darland
3. 30 – CJ Leary
4. 5 – Chris Windom
5. 5G – Shane Cottle
6. 18 – Jarett Andretti
7. 4P – Scotty Weir
8. 41 – Cole Ketcham
9. 98 – Chad Boespflug
10. 57 – Clinton Boyles
11. 12 – Ted Hines
12. 49 – Brian Ruhlman
13. 71 – Stratton Briggs
14. 24 – Brian VanMeveren
15. 39 – Matt Goodnight
16. 9 – Dustin Webber
17. 3G – John Gurley
18. 34 – Parker Frederickson
19. 43 – Michael Roehling
20. 97X – Tyler Hewitt
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 39BC – Zeb Wise
2. 39B – Cole Bodine
3. 57 – Shane Cottle
4. 51 – Russ Gamester
5. 3 – Alex Watson
6. 21D – Justin Dickerson
7. 7 – Jon Steed
8. 11C – Chett Gehrke
9. 8 – Chase Jones
10. 11L – Aaron Leffel
11. 11T – Trey Osborne
12. 35 – Chris Baue
13. 5V – Jesse Vermillion
14. 25 – John Watson
15. 4B – Don Bigelow
16. 21 – Kurt Mayhew
17. 83 – Jeff Beasley
18. 63 – Bryce Dues
19. 21N – Nick Speidel
20. 29 – Brandon Watson
21. 2B – Tom Bigelow
22. 88 – Tyler Nelson