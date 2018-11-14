Jackson Motorplex Releases Tentative 2019 Schedule

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (November 13, 2018) – Jackson Motorplex is excited to release its tentative 2019 schedule, which features 18 nights of action and a handful of huge events.

The 4/10-mile oval will host six nights of 410ci winged sprint car competition and 10 nights featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series 360ci winged sprint cars. The track will also welcome the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on July 17 and an IMCA event on July 24.

Arguably the biggest stage the track will have all season will be the 41 st annual Jackson Nationals June 27-29. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event will pay $41,000 to win the finale. Other 410 sprint car shows include a $10,000-to-win Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions show on July 26. The season opener on May 10 and season finale on Sept. 13 will showcase the IRA Sprint Car Series.

All Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series races at Jackson Motorplex – May 17, May 31, June 7, June 21, July 12, July 19, Aug. 17, Aug. 30, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 – will be presented by DeKalb/Asgrow and will pay $3,000 to win and $400 to start.

The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars will both be featured classes at Jackson Motorplex this season. Additionally, the 2019 Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids champion will receive $1,000.

Visit http://www.jacksonmotorplex.com/schedule/ to view the entire 2019 schedule, which is tentative and could have additions and/or changes throughout the offseason.