Gas City I-69 Speedway to Honor 2018 Champions

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., Dec. 13 – To commemorate a great season of racing and honor their 2018 track champions and top performers, Gas City I-69 Speedway officials will host a night of celebration and awards on Saturday, Jan. 12 at Eventfully Yours Event Center, 5243 S. Adams Street in Marion, Ind.

The event will honor the top-10 drivers in the five primary weekly racing classes plus the 2018 Rookies of the Year. Other special awards will also be presented and other achievements recognized.

Nearly dormant the past four seasons, the quarter-mile clay oval had a resurgence year under the ownership of Jack Himelick and the direction of new promoter Jerry Gappens.

Champions to be honored are Clinton Boyles of Lees Summit, Mo. (non-wing sprint cars), Dillon Nusbaum of Warsaw, Ind. (UMP modifieds), Randy Lines of Marion, Ind. (super streets), D.J. Holt, also of Marion (thunder cars), and Eric Solms of Fairmount, Ind. (FWD compacts). The top-10 drivers in season points will be recognized with trophies in each division. In addition, the top-five drivers in each division will receive point fund bonus money. The complete point standings are posted on the speedway’s website.

In addition to awards, the event will include a cash-bar cocktail reception, dinner, door prizes, video highlights of the season and a special guest speaker from the motorsports industry. Doors will open at 6 p.m. prior to a 30-minute reception and dinner at 6:45 p.m.

The event is open to all participants, track personnel and fans, but tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets cost $30 each for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at gascityI69speedway.com or by mailing a check and the number of each type of ticket needed to the speedway, 5871 E. 500 S., Gas City, Ind. 46933.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Dec. 14. The deadline for ticket purchases is Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Champions and track personnel will receive one free ticket. If possible, attendees should be age 7 and up.

In addition to the track’s website, more information is available by following the track on Facebook (@GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas), Twitter (@GasCitySpeedway) and Instagram (@GasCitySpeedway).