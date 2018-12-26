Steven Lines Wins WSS Opener at Murray Bridge

World Series Sprintcars
Murray Bridge Speedway
Bridge East, SA
Wednesday December 26, 2018
Heat Race #1:
1. S13 – Brock Hallett
2. S63 – Ryan Jones
3. W17 – James McFadden
4. S27 – Daniel Pestka
5. S3 – Ben Morris
6. S4 – Lisa Walker
7. Q54 – Randy Morgan
8. S20 – Glen Sutherland
9. S81 – Luke Dillon
10. W14 – Jason Pryde
Heat Race #2:
1. S10 – Steven Caruso
2. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen
4. Q83 – Steven Lines
5. S19 – Brad Keller
6. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
7. S15 – Aidan Hall
8. S24 – Ricky Maiolo
9. S5 – Tregan Gates
10. S14 – Brendan Quinn
Heat Race #3:
1. W26 – Cory Eliason
2. S72 – Chad Ely
3. S97 – Matt Egel
4. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
5. S78 – Keke Falland
6. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
7. V25 – Jack Lee
8. NT9 – Danny Porter
9. V40 – Rusty Hickman
10. S41 – Adrian Cottrell
11. S54 – Nick Rachwal
Heat Race #4:
1. S20 – Glen Sutherland
2. S27 – Daniel Pestka
3. S81 – Luke Dillon
4. S4 – Lisa Walker
5. W17 – James McFadden
6. W14 – Jason Pryde
7. S63 – Ryan Jones
8. S13 – Brock Hallett
9. Q54 – Randy Morgan
10. S3 – Ben Morris
Heat Race #5:
1. Q83 – Steven Lines
2. S14 – Brendan Quinn
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen
4. S19 – Brad Keller
5. S5 – Tregan Gates
6. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
7. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
8. S10 – Steven Caruso
9. S24 – Ricky Maiolo
10. S15 – Aidan Hall
Heat Race #6:
1. V40 – Rusty Hickman
2. V25 – Jack Lee
3. S97 – Matt Egel
4. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
5. W26 – Cory Eliason
6. S78 – Keke Falland
7. NT9 – Danny Porter
8. S72 – Chad Ely
9. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
10. S41 – Adrian Cottrell
11. S54 – Nick Rachwal
B-Main
1. S14 – Brendan Quinn
2. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
3. S78 – Keke Falland
4. S81 – Luke Dillon
5. W97 – Mitchell Wormall
6. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
7. Q54 – Randy Morgan
8. W14 – Jason Pryde
9. S5 – Tregan Gates
10. NT9 – Danny Porter
11. S24 – Ricky Maiolo
12. S3 – Ben Morris
13. S54 – Nick Rachwal
14. S41 – Adrian Cottrell
A-Main
1. Q83 – Steven Lines
2. W2 – Kerry Madsen
3. W26 – Cory Eliason
4. S97 – Matt Egel
5. W17 – James McFadden
6. S27 – Daniel Pestka
7. S19 – Brad Keller
8. V40 – Rusty Hickman
9. S63 – Ryan Jones
10. S20 – Glen Sutherland
11. S72 – Chad Ely
12. S10 – Steven Caruso
13. S14 – Brendan Quinn
14. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
15. V25 – Jack Lee
16. S13 – Brock Hallett
17. S78 – Keke Falland
18. S4 – Lisa Walker
19. V42 – Jye O’Keefe
20. S81 – Luke Dillon