USCS Winter Heat Series Offered Via Speed Shift TV Pay-Per-View and On-Demand Service

From Inside Line Promotions

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (January 4, 2019) – Winter is about to heat up as the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters ventures south for a 10-race spectacle.

The 360ci winged sprint car series visits Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana for the Winter Heat Series, which showcases 10 nights of action at six different tracks. Speed Shift TV will offer live video coverage of eight of those races with the other two being posted to the On-Demand section of the website following the checkered flag.

The Winter Heat Series starts on Jan. 25-26 at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Fla., before visiting Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., on Feb. 8-9 (the only two races during the Winter Heat Series that won’t be broadcast live). The final doubleheader in Florida is Feb. 22-23 at Southern Raceway in Milton, Fla., before a trip to Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss., on March 1 followed by a race at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss., on March 2. The Winter Heat Series wraps up March 8-9 at Chatham Speedway in Chatham, La.

More than $120,000 is up for grabs between race winnings and contingencies, which should draw some of the top racers in the country to support a series run by veteran promoter Pete Walton. Walton is the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 360 Sprint Car Promoter of the Year Award winner in 2015 and 2016.

The Winter Heat Series marks the first time Speed Shift TV has broadcast from both Mississippi and Louisiana. The live broadcasts will be part of the new VIP subscription platform, which is only $40 per month. The opening weekend of the Winter Heat Series makes it 11 live races for Speed Shift TV during the month of January.

Individual Winter Heat Series races can be purchased for $20.

For a list of upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.speedshifttv.com/schedule/ .