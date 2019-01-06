Travis Mills Wins the 2019 Victorian Speedcar Title

Victorian Speedcar Title
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, AU
Sunday January 6, 2019
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. V10 – Travis Mills
2. N89 – Braydan Wilmington
3. S 6 – Harley Bishop
4. V23 – Matt Jackson
5. V39 – Nick Parker
6. V21 – Adam Wallis
7. V17 – Mitch Whiting
8. V0 – Grant Patton
9. V20 – Chris Nankiville
10. V15 – Andy Pearce
11. V12 – Justin McMinn
12. N40 – Dave Lambert
13. N43 – Glen Arnold
14. V18 – Justin Paull
15. V5 – Louis Rodriguez
16. V22 – Joe Lostitch
17. V71 – Domain Ramsay
18. V50 – Ashliey Boooker
19. S7 – Lee Redmond
20. V11 – Troy Jordan
21. S57 – Robert Heard
22. N14 – Nathan Smee
23. N42 – Gary Rooke
24. N12 – Clint Leibhardt
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. VX50 – Luke Weel
2. V33 – Luke Storer
3. V32 – Dayn Bentvelzen
4. v23 – Mathew Balcome
5. A1 – Joel Chadwick
6. VX68 – Brett Milburn
7. V68 – Ricky Stewart
8. V36 – Ashley Cook
9. V48 – Michael Skene
10. S35 – Mitchell Broome
11. V54 – Jeremy Beddison
12. V50 – Robert Stevenson
13. V14 – Alex Ross
14. V72 – Tyson Bartlett
15. V77 – Alex Thomson
16. V61 – Marcus Green
17. N41 – Jason Bates
18. V1 – Travis Millar
19. V43 – Daniel Storer
20. V28 – Matthew Symons