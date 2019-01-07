Giovanni Scelzi Partnering With Roth Motorsports for World of Outlaws West Coast Swings

From Inside Line Promotions

FRESNO, Calif. (January 7, 2019) – Giovanni Scelzi will return behind the wheel of a Roth Motorsports entry for most of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series races in the West next season.

Scelzi tentatively has 11 World of Outlaws races in the spring before five more in the fall. The races encompass all events in his home state of California as well as Nevada. The partnership will then wrap up with a showing at the famed Trophy Cup, which is held in October.

“I want to thank Dennis and Teresa Roth and Todd Ventura for putting me back in one of their race cars,” he said. “We had a very successful partnership in 2016 and 2017 and I’m looking forward to similar success.”

Scelzi claimed the King of Kings title in 2016 before finishing only one point shy of winning the 2017 King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series championship while driving for Dennis and Teresa Roth.

“We’ve always had a very fast race car and that is critical in sprint car racing,” Scelzi said. “Qualifying is the biggest key toward setting yourself up for success during World of Outlaws shows so that’s a confidence boost knowing I’ll have the best equipment and an opportunity to contend for a great qualifying time each time out.”

Scelzi recorded four wins at four different California tracks while driving for Roth Motorsports in 2017.

It was also recently announced that his older brother, Dominic, will drive for Roth Motorsports in 2019 during approximately 30-to-35 races.

In other news, the familiar patriarch, Gary Scelzi, was honored during the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis last month. Scelzi was showcased in a special episode of Legends: The Series, which is a series created by CompetitionPlus.com Founder and Publisher Bobby Bennett. The series has showcased numerous drag racing legends and this year selected Scelzi, who won four NHRA championships during his drag racing career.